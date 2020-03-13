Bride Who Banned Babies From Wedding Slammed for 'Not Caring' About Moms

For the most part, redditors were genuinely baffled at the bridesmaid's reaction.

"You invite people, and they decide if they want to come," wrote one redditor matter-of-factly. "Some breastfeeding moms would be fine being away for a few hours and some wouldn't, it's their choice. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy."

Others noted that it is an invitation, not a summons.

"This whole 'if you don’t care then why invite them?' thing is crazy. I invite everyone I would like to see/share this with but it’s not like everyone who gets an invitation absolutely has to show up or the wedding is ruined," commiserated another person.