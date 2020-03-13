20 Tips For Working at Home With Your Partner Without Driving Each Other Nuts

Image: iStock



iStock Hope everybody's all stocked up on toilet paper and canned goods, because here in the United States, COVID-19 is upon us, and among preparations to avoid coronavirus spreading more than it already has, many workplaces have instituted temporary work from home policies until it's safe to gather in public again. For some of us, this is a huge cause to celebrate -- after all, what's not to love about working at home and not wearing pants? But for others, it's a really stressful time that can cause some serious relationship friction, because it can mean that we're trapped at home, working with our partners 24/7... and that's just a breeding ground for arguments.

In fact, everyone in China has been working at home for much longer than we have in the US thanks to the coronavirus, and new reports are claiming that divorces are spiking all over the country now that couples have been spending so much time together in such close quarters. That doesn't have to happen to you, though, because you can come prepared!

Read on for tips that will help you and your partner survive this time when we're all stressed out and working at home and trying to figure out how to get everything done. It can be tough -- and nobody is going to blame you if you're ready for a nice, solo vacation when all of this is over -- but it's also totally manageable to get the work done and keep your relationship in tact, if you're willing to try out some of these tricks.