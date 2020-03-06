Woman Discovers Boyfriend Donated Sperm to an 'Old Flame' Without Telling Her

A few months ago, her boyfriend started running "hypothetical" situations past her, just to see how she would react.

"For example, he'd say 'What would you do if I had a child with someone else? Would you treat them like your own?' and things of that nature," the woman recalled.

"He'd say things like 'You'll never leave me, even if I do have a child out there,'" she continued. "I'd always respond with the question of 'Do you?' and he'd either shrug, make it into a joke or say no."

Meanwhile, she said they continued to have unprotected sex, and agreed that if a pregnancy occurred, they "would be fine with that."