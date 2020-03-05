Husband's 'Hack' Helping Wife Deal With PPD When He's Not There Is Melting Hearts

Reddit
Anyone can have a husband or a wife -- the real win is when you score a true partner. Having a partner means you are both in a symbiotic relationship, one where the other can make up for shortcomings or provide support in ways one can't on their own. For anyone with children, having a true partner is essential for survival, but that is especially true for mamas living with postpartum anxiety or depression.
That's why when Reddit user mylittledot got the exact support she needed from her loving husband, she had to share it with the world.
The mom, who is battling PPD/PPA, shared the note her husband left her for when he can't remind her of these important facts in person.
The love fellow reddit users felt for this mom and her incredible husband was very real.
" I suffered from PPD after our son was born and I think the only reason I made it through was my job working with kids dealing with mental health and forcing myself to try the coping skills we use with them," one mom said in solidarity. "I think your husband is amazing."
Others took the opportunity to give a shout-out to their own partners for loving them in similar ways.
People also took the time out to remind the mom that she must be a good person to deserve such a good person.
The mom also made sure to tell her husband about her post and all the love he was getting from strangers on the internet.
"I have shared this post with him and he's so touched (as am I) that so many people have responded so positively to it. He especially feels good about the comments that it could help other moms or anyone else who needs these reminders," she wrote. "I think the comments and awards of silver and gold (I've never gotten those before) have made him feel really good and like the amazing partner he is. He deserves the little ego boost for sure."
Marriage: Ya'll are doing it right!
