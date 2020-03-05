Husband's 'Hack' Helping Wife Deal With PPD When He's Not There Is Melting Hearts

The mom, who is battling PPD/PPA, shared the note her husband left her for when he can't remind her of these important facts in person.

The note reads "Feeling Down?" and then proceeds to list reminders such as that she is "loved by your husband and 2 perfect babies" and "when you are feeling sad, that feeling will pass even if it doesn't seem so."

The note also is loaded with reminders for the mom to care for herself by eating, going outside, doing deep breathing, and remembering she is human.

"He wrote this for me to look at while he's at work and can't be there to help me through my panic attacks," she shared in her post. "I'm so unbelievably lucky to have him."