Husband's 'Hack' Helping Wife Deal With PPD When He's Not There Is Melting Hearts

Anyone can have a husband or a wife -- the real win is when you score a true partner. Having a partner means you are both in a symbiotic relationship, one where the other can make up for shortcomings or provide support in ways one can't on their own. For anyone with children, having a true partner is essential for survival, but that is especially true for mamas living with postpartum anxiety or depression

That's why when Reddit user mylittledot got the exact support she needed  from her loving husband, she had to share it with the world.

  • The mom, who is battling PPD/PPA, shared the note her husband left her for when he can't remind her of these important facts in person. 

    The note reads "Feeling Down?"  and then proceeds to list reminders such as that she is "loved by your husband and 2 perfect babies" and "when you are feeling sad, that feeling will pass even if it doesn't seem so." 

    The note also is loaded with reminders for the mom to care for herself by eating, going outside, doing deep breathing, and remembering she is human.

    "He wrote this for me to look at while he's at work and can't be there to help me through my panic attacks," she shared in her post. "I'm so unbelievably lucky to have him."

  • The love fellow reddit users felt for this mom and her incredible husband was very real. 

    " I suffered from PPD after our son was born and I think the only reason I made it through was my job working with kids dealing with mental health and forcing myself to try the coping skills we use with them," one mom said in solidarity. "I think your husband is amazing."

  • Others took the opportunity to give a shout-out to their own partners for loving them in similar ways.

    Although one mom commented that her husband didn't quite write a list, he does make her feel loved and appreciated (which is what is is really all about).

    Another shared how her husband has been a "rock" for her through PPD.

    "He’s been a rock for me with my panic attacks and anxiety induced insomnia. I think the most helpful thing he’s done for me is when I start going down the 'I’m crazy what is wrong with my mind?!' And he slows me down and said 'no, you’re not crazy. If I couldn’t sleep or if [insert the root of your anxiety] in fact did happen, it would make sense for you and your body to react that way.' And for whatever reason that really calmed me down. Took the anxiety about my anxiety away," she wrote.

  • People also took the time out to remind the mom that she must be a good person to deserve such a good person. 

    The original poster even took time to say thank you for that sweet reminder from a stranger. 

    "Thank you for saying that," she wrote. "It's easy to feel like a burden when I'm in need of so much care right now, but if you can pick up on how much I love and appreciate him from my post, I'm hoping that means he feels that too everyday."

    Ok, who is cutting all the dang onions in here?"

  • The mom also made sure to tell her husband about her post and all the love he was getting from strangers on the internet.

    "I have shared this post with him and he's so touched (as am I) that so many people have responded so positively to it. He especially feels good about the comments that it could help other moms or anyone else who needs these reminders," she wrote. "I think the comments and awards of silver and gold (I've never gotten those before) have made him feel really good and like the amazing partner he is. He deserves the little ego boost for sure."

    Marriage: Ya'll are doing it right!


