Brother Brings Llama as His 'Plus One' to Sister's Wedding & Her Face Says it All

No wedding day is complete without a few fun surprises. Usually, however, those come in the form of unique vows written by the bride and groom, or maybe a funny entrance dance into the reception that makes everyone laugh. Rarely do wedding day surprises get as delightfully wacky as the one Mendl Weinstock planned for his sister Riva, when he brought a live llama to her wedding -- dressed in a tuxedo, no less!
Mendl just recently shared the image on Reddit, where it quickly earned over 150,000 upvotes.
But the gag wasn't actually so out-of-the-blue.
It all started five years ago, when he and his sister Riva were driving from Ohio to Indiana with a bunch of her teenage friends. It didn't take long for their chatter to get on his nerves, he recently told CNN.
"She was talking about her wedding, planning it, making plans almost as if it was going to happen the next day even though she wasn't dating anybody at the time," said Mendl, who is now 21.
The incessant wedding talk made Mendl blurt out a declaration that he never forgot.
"I said, 'If you make me come to this wedding, I'm going to bring a llama with me,'" Mendl recalled to CNN. "It was just the first thing that popped into my head."
And yet, it went on to live in infamy ...
Weinstock said his sister was annoyed but ultimately threw her hands up and relented, thinking it was all a big joke.
"I give up," Riva told him at the time. "The llama is invited to the wedding."
It turns out, Mendl never forgot his sister's promise. Five years later, he was finally able to deliver on his proclamation.
Riva likely still thought her brother was kidding -- but it turns out, he was serious. DEAD serious.
Mendl had apparently contacted a farm in Youngstown, Ohio, that breeds llamas, and rented one for the day for a cool $400.
There was just one slight drawback -- unfortunately, the llama wasn't allowed inside the wedding venue (for obvious reasons).
"My sister and I have a long history of playing jokes on each other, but nothing on this scale in the past," Mendl admits.
