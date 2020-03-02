I'm the 'Mess Maker' in My Relationship

It’s that I really am the worst with cleaning, which is in direct contrast to my partner, who has a place for everything. And if something is out of place? He simply puts it away. So why is this something I struggle with? The short answer is that I have too much stuff for the tiny apartment we share. But in reality, that’s not an excuse.

I think what it comes down to is that we prioritize our time differently. You hear the cliche arguments between couples with the wives yelling, “Am I the only one who sees this mess? Why do I have to point it out and tell you to do it?” Well that’s me and my partner, only he is the one getting frustrated while I get defensive. We typically don’t argue but if we do, it’s over the same thing: Why is he the only one taking out the trash, cleaning the bathroom, and perfectly folding the laundry, with me only jumping in after I see him start instead of being the one to proactively do it?