Bride Demands Groom Get Circumcised Before Their Wedding & Refuses To Back Down

Little did he know, his fiancée would play hardball with a request she made about his, ahem, nether regions.

In fact, his fiancée told him that he should get circumcised before their wedding later this year. (That's right -- she told him; she didn't ask.)

"I said no and she straight up told me that 'it’s not a choice,'" he wrote. "We argued for a bit and she said that I wouldn’t be attracted to her if she had an 'outie' vagina with 'extra skin' hanging (her words, not mine)," he added.

WOAH there.

Even though he pointed out that he would be attracted to her no matter what and that "it’s not really the same thing at all," his girlfriend was still angry.