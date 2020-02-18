17 Fascinating Facts about the Pisces Personality

Image: iStock

Pisces is the last astrological sign in the zodiac. A person born between February 19 and March 20th is born under Pisces, a water sign. Fittingly it is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. These yin and yang fish are thought to represent the Pisces constant pull between rational and fantasy.

Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune, which is considered to be the planet that governs dreams, creativity, and boundless imagination. Like the ocean, Pisces energy is magical and mysterious.

Pisces often have great empathy for others and the capacity for expressing emotions. They are generous, compassionate and faithful. They make great friends and people are drawn to the Pisces personality. Pisces are friends to all and highly likable by most.

Pisces are wise having absorbed all the lessons of the signs before them making them highly intuitive people. However, they are so in tune with their own and other's feelings that it's easy to get overwhelmed. Read on to learn more about what being this zodiac sign is all about.