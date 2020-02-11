I'm Putting Myself First on Valentine's Day & It's the Best Gift I Could Get

If I’m being honest, I really misunderstood it as an indulgence that I just never had the time or money for. Face masks? Mani pedi? Shopping? No, thanks. I am too often drowning in chores and appointments that keep my family running.



Not only are those things just not my style but they also sounded mildly stressful when I considered who had to book it, pay for it, then arrange my family calendar in order for me to experience the appointments to begin with. But then a friend explained to me that self-care isn’t about spending money on luxuries, even if those luxuries really are critical to feeling relaxed for some women. Self-care is about taking the time to meet my own needs, where I am and whatever they are.