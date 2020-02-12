17 Fascinating Facts About the Aquarius Personality

Aquarius is the last air sign of the 12 zodiac signs. A person born between January 20 and February 18 is born under Aquarius. The symbol for an Aquarius is a person pouring water. The water bearer is a mystical healer who gives life to the land.

Aquarians are ruled by the planet Uranus, which is considered to be the planet that governs technology, surprises, and innovation. Those with an air sign -- designed to blow with the winds of change or bring in a new way of thinking -- are very eccentric, free-thinkers who are often visionaries with big ideas while still aware of their environment.

However, sometimes, they become so engrossed in their projects that they can do them to the exclusion of everything else, resulting in Aquarians ignoring the people they care about the most. Their laser focus is a real asset to get the things they want to do accomplished. They need their freedom to feel fulfilled, and they do not appreciate a clingy partner.

Aquarians are thought to be the most humanitarian astrological sign and spend a lot of time trying to change the world via grassroots, people empowerment. Aquarians are not just advocates for a better world; they are the people on the front lines of the social and environmental revolution. They’re not afraid to go down for an important cause, so bring on the marches for social justice.