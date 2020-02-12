17 Fascinating Facts About the Aquarius Personality

Aquarius is the last air sign of the 12 zodiac signs. A person born between January 20 and February 18 is born under Aquarius. The symbol for an Aquarius is a person pouring water. The water bearer is a mystical healer who gives life to the land.
Aquarians are ruled by the planet Uranus, which is considered to be the planet that governs technology, surprises, and innovation. Those with an air sign -- designed to blow with the winds of change or bring in a new way of thinking -- are very eccentric, free-thinkers who are often visionaries with big ideas while still aware of their environment.
However, sometimes, they become so engrossed in their projects that they can do them to the exclusion of everything else, resulting in Aquarians ignoring the people they care about the most. Their laser focus is a real asset to get the things they want to do accomplished. They need their freedom to feel fulfilled, and they do not appreciate a clingy partner.
Aquarians are thought to be the most humanitarian astrological sign and spend a lot of time trying to change the world via grassroots, people empowerment. Aquarians are not just advocates for a better world; they are the people on the front lines of the social and environmental revolution. They’re not afraid to go down for an important cause, so bring on the marches for social justice.
Aquarius the Open-Minded1
A person who's an Aquarius is very open-minded and not afraid to think outside of the box. They don’t need other people’s approval and aren’t afraid to have their own way of seeing the world. They get to know people and situations before jumping to conclusions.
Aquarius the Humanitarian2An Aquarian is compassionate and loves to be of service for the greater good, to humanity. People born under this sign care about everyone and everything. They want the world and the planet to be a better place for all of us.
Aquarius the Just
3
Aquarians have a deep sense of justice and fairness and want everyone to be treated equally. You can often find them campaigning and marching for the things they believe in.
Aquarius the Artist4
Creativity and being an Aquarian go hand in hand. Art is the way they process the world. They don’t always fit in and aren’t afraid to be a square peg in a round world.
Aquarius the Independent5
Even though Aquarians are good people with great personalities, which gets them a lot of friends, they don’t need people. They would rather be alone with their morals, lofty ideas, and civil justice than be surrounded by others. They value their independence above almost everything else.
Aquarius the Free Spirited6
An Aquarian needs to be free. Those born with this sign are true free spirits, and anyone or anything that tries to come between them and being who they are will be left by the wayside. Air signs need their own space to create.
Aquarius the Intellectual7
Aquarians are ingenious intellects. They are full of ideas and opinions, and frequently have the argument to support their beliefs. Aquarians are fierce analytical and logical thinkers, and they will frequently make people rethink their own opinions with their arguments.
Aquarius the Impulsive8
Aquarians think fast on their feet and don't worry about consequences. They don't believe in changing themselves to fit anyone else's idea of who they're supposed to be. They want to express themselves, and next to nothing can stop them once they decide to do it.
Aquarius the Stubborn9
Even though Aquarians are open-minded, they are also very stubborn. They have strong opinions. They’re open to all ideas, but once their mind is made up, it’s hard to change it. Once they dig in on a belief, anyone would be hard-pressed to move that mountain.
Aquarius the Spontaneous10
Spontaneous and impulsive are two words that describe Aquarians. It’s hard to know what they might do next. They are very unpredictable, so always expect the unexpected when hanging around with one.
Aquarius the flake11
Aquarians are very inconsistent. These free-spirits change their identities with the wind. They are not bound by societal norms, and they grow and evolve. All this change makes Aquarians very inconsistent in their actions.
Aquarius to the Extreme
12
Aquarians, don’t do anything halfway. Instead, they do everything to the extreme. They feel things bigger than other people, including the way they love and hate. Aquarians are known for their extreme personalities, so beware of changing moods.
Aquarius the Assertive13
No one will ever accuse an Aquarian as being a pushover. They have big ideas, and they want to change the world, so of course, they are willing to put their money where their mouth is. They have no problem inserting themselves in the name of their beliefs.
Aquarius the Chill14
Aquarians are laid back. They refuse to worry about small things. Although they have big ideas and are big thinkers, they are surprisingly laid back about the little things. Details are not their forte.
Aquarius the Original15
Aquarians are so creative that they have no boundaries. This makes them very eccentric. From the clothes they wear to the music they listen to and the way they carry themselves through the world, Aquarians do their own thing and couldn’t care less what others think about them.
Aquarius the Deep Thinker16
These deep thinkers are very analytical and like to dissect knowledge to down to the nitty-gritty. They love to break down all theories. Aquarians like to explain the unexplainable -- or, at the very least, try to understand it. This sometimes makes them seem distant because they are always thinking in six degrees of separation.
Aquarius the Lover17
Aquarians get along romantically best with other air signs like Gemini and Libra. These air signs are smart, stubborn, deep and love to talk. Aquarians are passionate and not afraid of a fight, so air sign couples will be doing a lot of fighting and making up.