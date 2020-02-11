Calling All Husbands: These are the Hot 'Sexts' Wives Really Want

Nooch - Atinooch Jungwiwattanaporn
Every relationship needs something to keep it spicy, but the truth is every married couple's definition of "sexy" changes over time. In the beginning of a relationship, we are all about those racy pictures or passionate kisses in darkened corners. As we mature, the hottest things our husbands can do is take a little of the mental load off of us.
By "mental load" we are talking about all the nitty-gritty details it takes to run a house that often fall squarely on mom's shoulders -- whether she is working or not. We're talking everything from doing the laundry to making dentist appointments for the kids. And if our husbands took control of at least some of these tasks, well, that's better than him taking control in the bedroom.
Coming home to an empty dishwasher or dinner getting started? Whew, we are already starting to sweat. So come, indulge in a fantasy with us where we imagine our husbands sending us these saucy texts -- and don't be afraid to share with those husbands who are especially clueless as a little "wink-wink, nudge-nudge." We'd take these "sexts" over flowers any day.
-
Folded laundry1
Coming home to a freshly folded pile of laundry is just heaven. Imagine being sent this little message: "Hey, babe, the laundry’s all folded." It'd be like waking up on Christmas morning to the best gift ever.
-
Dinner in the works2
*Takes off pants immediately*
All joking aside, there is nothing more satisfying that not only getting out of cooking but also not having to think about what to make. What a relief it would be to just come home and set the table rather than figuring out what has to go on the plates.
-
-
Bath night3
Bath night is cringe-worthy in every house, especially if there are kids who loathe the bath involved. "Sit and relax, it’s my turn for bath night" means that for at least 15 minutes I have time knock down one glass of wine, and I'd savor every second.
-
A clean dishwasher4
I really, really, really hate unloading the dishwasher. Like, really hate it. So receiving a heads-up that says "Yes, the dishwasher’s empty, I put it away last night," is literally the best thing anyone could say to me, like, ever. I am sure there are dozens of other wives who feel the same.
-
-
TV time5
Fighting over the TV is like a marital right of passage. However, after long days there are times when one needs a beloved brainless show to turn on and to do it without any fighting. Having a husband send "I’m totally cool with watching The Bachelor tonight, honey" (or whatever the guilty pleasure is) is a sweet acknowledgement that just spending time together on the couch is enough.
-
Sleeping in6
Sleep is the most coveted thing in my household. Waking up past 5 a.m. would definitely make me disoriented, and I'd likely text my husband and say "Hey, what year is it?" If he responded: "What time is it? Oh, it’s 8:30 a.m., babe. I figured you could use some sleep!" I'd marry him all over again.
-
-
Making appointments7
Remembering all of the little things is insanely taxing mentally. Having a partner who has your back is essential. Receiving a text like "I got the kids’ dentist appointments scheduled for next Tuesday" shows just how much a husband values his wife's time and mental energy.
-
Grocery shopping8
Anyone who has grocery shopped with a kid knows all too well what a serious chore that is. If my husband sent me a "Be back soon, running to get the groceries" text, I'd be researching some sort of rewarding role play for later that evening.
-
-
Change the sheets9
Little tasks like sheet changing in a chaotic household feel like a huge to-do. Having a husband say "Don’t worry, honey, I already changed the sheets," would 100% inspire most wives to help their husbands rustle them up later, if you catch my drift.
-
Coffee time10
Coffee to moms is like a life force nectar. A husband sending over the notification that he made or fetched my coffee would be the sweetest, most loving little gesture to wake up to.
-
-
Packing lunches11
Mornings as a mom are utterly wild. When husbands step in to help with actually helpful assistance like "Kids’ lunches are all packed," it reminds me of why we got married in the first place.
-
Birthday fun12
"Hope you don’t mind, I already picked up a gift for her classmate’s birthday!" WOW. I'd be swept off my feet over a text like this. Why? Because it's checking a simple to-do off my list, which inclines me to add a nightly "to-do" on my list.
-
-
Cleaning13
"No, I don’t mind cleaning the bathroom, honey." It doesn't have to be a bathroom, honestly. Cleaning anything without being told to, or doing it without complaint, might just be my kink.
-
Making meal plans14
"I think I’ve got the meal plans all worked out for the week. What do you think?"
I'm sorry -- I don't have to think about dinner for a week? I'll see ya upstairs in five minutes, sweetheart!
-
-
A simple thank you15
Being told that I am appreciated and loved is the sexiest, sweetest thing a husband could do. He can keep his nudes; I'll take all the thank you texts he wants to send. Well, actually the nudes, too, if I'm being honest.