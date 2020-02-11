Calling All Husbands: These are the Hot 'Sexts' Wives Really Want

Image: Nooch - Atinooch Jungwiwattanaporn



Nooch - Atinooch Jungwiwattanaporn Every relationship needs something to keep it spicy, but the truth is every married couple's definition of "sexy" changes over time. In the beginning of a relationship, we are all about those racy pictures or passionate kisses in darkened corners. As we mature, the hottest things our husbands can do is take a little of the mental load off of us.

By "mental load" we are talking about all the nitty-gritty details it takes to run a house that often fall squarely on mom's shoulders -- whether she is working or not. We're talking everything from doing the laundry to making dentist appointments for the kids. And if our husbands took control of at least some of these tasks, well, that's better than him taking control in the bedroom.

Coming home to an empty dishwasher or dinner getting started? Whew, we are already starting to sweat. So come, indulge in a fantasy with us where we imagine our husbands sending us these saucy texts -- and don't be afraid to share with those husbands who are especially clueless as a little "wink-wink, nudge-nudge." We'd take these "sexts" over flowers any day.