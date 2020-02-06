I Hate Eating Fancy Dinners on Valentine's Day & My Husband Won't Stop Making Reservations



dima_sidelnikov/iStock/Getty Images

I love Valentine's Day ... like really (really) love it. Call it a commercial holiday or a capitalistic ploy to take our dollars by focusing on the superficial all ya want: This gal is not ashamed of the joy February 14 brings her. Aside from the excuse to stuff my face and not look at the calories on the back of those $3 assorted chocolate boxes -- feeling a tad bit guilty before reaching in my secret hiding place for another pack -- there's something about everyone trying to be cheery that makes me smile.

As much as I'm a fan of the day of love, there is something about Valentine's Day that makes me cringe ... and my husband constantly does it every. single. year. (God bless his heart.)