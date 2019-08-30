I Went Wedding Gown Shopping At Kleinfeld Bridal To See If It Was Worth The Hype

Ileana Paules-Bronet
On August 30, 2019, my boyfriend and I visited the Grand Canyon for the first time. We met up with a friend of mine who worked there and made our way down the Grandview Trail. After a sweaty hour of hiking down into the canyon, we came to a clearing and decided to pose for some pictures. Of course, the first photo I had to take? A handstand.
After I finished taking my obligatory handstand pictures, my boyfriend and I decided to pose for some cute couple photos. As we stood by the Grand Canyon, looking at my childhood friend, I felt something unmistakeable in my boyfriend's pocket: a small square box.
Before I knew it, my boyfriend was proposing to me. He pulled out his phone, read me a very sweet note (which I literally do not remember at all), and asked me to marry him. After five-and-a-half years together, I wasn't *shocked* that he was proposing (in fact, I had been pretty sure for a few weeks that it was coming), but I was still utterly overwhelmed. I — of course — said yes!
The Kleinfeld Experience
Was It Worth It?
