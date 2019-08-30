I Went Wedding Gown Shopping At Kleinfeld Bridal To See If It Was Worth The Hype

I went wedding dress shopping twice before my Kleinfeld appointment. First, I went to a small salon in Brooklyn with my mom and future-mother-in-law, to get an idea of which shapes worked best on me. Next, I went to a small salon in upstate New York with one of my maids-of-honor and my former babysitter. Finally, it was time to go to Kleinfeld.

Accompanied by my mom, grandmother, maid-of-honor (the other one), and cousin (who is one of my bridesmaids), I made my way down Manhattan's West 20th Street and into the bridal studio.

