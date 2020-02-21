Bridezilla Demands Friend Publicly Announce Stillbirth Before Her Wedding -- Or Not Come

iStock
To some brides, there are no limits to the lengths they would go to to have the perfect wedding, including one bride who asked her friend to announce her stillbirth before her special day. According to a series of text messages that were leaked on Imgur, the bride demanded that her friend share her devastating news early, so that none of the attention would be taken off of her.
The anonymous poster, who is still grieving her loss, was so upset she took the the internet to vent.
The drama started when the anonymous poster received a surprising text message from the bride.
Then the bride asked her friend if she would announce her miscarriage on Facebook.
The poster was absolutely livid.
The bride asked again if the poster would announce her miscarriage on Facebook -- "You're being silly, but okay."
The bride then wrote that the poster was being "selfish."
And in the end, the poster wrote that she was glad the bride had shown her true colors BEFORE the big day.
The post was republished on Reddit, where it absolutely floored commenters.
One person on Reddit was angry on the poster's behalf.
"'It's not like you knew her' oh my God, what a piece of [expletive]!" they wrote."My heart is absolutely pounding in my chest," a second person added.
"I cannot believe how cruel this woman is."
"OMG I hope the fiancee reads that garbage and runs for the hills!" a third person wrote. "What pathetic excuse for a human being! It was a baby not a goldfish!"
Here's hoping that the bride never has someone be so cruel to her in her time of need. And as for the poster, let's just cross our fingers that she'll make better friends.
