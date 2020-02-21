Bridezilla Demands Friend Publicly Announce Stillbirth Before Her Wedding -- Or Not Come

The drama started when the anonymous poster received a surprising text message from the bride.

First, the bride asked her friend if she was still coming to the wedding, "because I was thinking maybe you shouldn't," she wrote.

"I don't mean to be harsh," she continued, "but I thought you'd be over what happened by now."

The bride then told her that she had recently been "dramatic" when she cried at a stranger's baby.

"And lots of people don't know yet cuz apparently you aren't ready to tell people," she added. Which is why she told her friend that if she doesn't tell people about her stillbirth -- she's not welcome at the wedding.

"I'm trying to be as nice about this as I can, but everyone will be asking why you aren't pregnant and I don't want them distracted from making me feel special," she added.

She added that she thought her friend would be "over it" by now so it "wouldn't be a problem."