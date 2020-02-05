Forget Flowers: All I Want for Valentine’s Day Is a Bouquet of Olive Garden Breadsticks

Valentine's Day isn't everyone's bag. Sure, a box of chocolate always nice, but getting a bouquet of roses that inevitably wilts and dies on your dining room table within days? No thanks. But what if we told you that there's a different kind of bouquet to request on V-Day? One that's mouth-wateringly hard to resist and definitely won't go to waste? Enter, the Olive Garden breadsticks bouquet -- the PERFECT Valentine's Day treat for the sweetheart in your life.

  • Let's be real -- there isn't a soul on this earth who doesn't enjoy a good Olive Garden breadstick.

    They're basically a national treasure at this point -- fluffy, carb-laden goodness. And the fact that they're unlimited when you visit the restaurant? Well, that usually means you throw back at least three of them during an average meal.

    They're salty, they're garlicky, and they're ... AH-MAZING.

  • So OBVIOUSLY, showing your love with a special Valentine's Day edition is kind of perfect, no?


    Especially if you're dating or married to a major Olive Garden fan. (Or happen to be a huge fan yourself.)

  • The "breadstick bouquet" idea was actually introduced by the restaurant chain last year but only online.

    Olive Garden breadsticks bouquet
    Olive Garden

    Olive Garden-lovers could download a special wrapper and make one themselves.

    But now, the beloved chain says it's making the one-of-a-kind gift available in restaurants for the first time, starting February 13, and is offering new bouquet designs.

  • They also "pair perfectly with never-before-seen Chocolate Mint Boxes for your favorite after dinner mints," the brand reveals.

    Chocolate mints box
    Olive Garden

    Y-U-M!

    You can score both if you swing into the restaurant and order Olive Garden’s latest special -- the Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. 

    "The convenient and affordable date-night option features three courses of craveable dishes guests love, and a built-in gift, starting at just $34.99," according to Olive Garden.

  • The special sounds pretty delicious, too.


    In addition to Olive Garden's breadsticks and salad, you can choose between five cheese marinara and alfredo dipping sauce, as well as a shareable entrée for two -- five cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo (for $6 more).

    Then comes a scrumptious shareable dessert: black tie mousse cake or tiramisu.
    (Oh man, our mouth is watering.)

  • The wrappers are available in restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, as part of the Valentine’s Day meal special. 

    Olive Garden breadstick bouquet in purple
    Olive Garden

    If you'd like to download one and print it in advance to customize your own bouquet or chocolate box, you can download both from Olive Garden's website.

    We don't know about you, but this sounds like the PERFECT way to celebrate V-Day, if you ask us.

