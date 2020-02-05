Forget Flowers: All I Want for Valentine’s Day Is a Bouquet of Olive Garden Breadsticks

Olive Garden
Valentine's Day isn't everyone's bag. Sure, a box of chocolate always nice, but getting a bouquet of roses that inevitably wilts and dies on your dining room table within days? No thanks. But what if we told you that there's a different kind of bouquet to request on V-Day? One that's mouth-wateringly hard to resist and definitely won't go to waste? Enter, the Olive Garden breadsticks bouquet -- the PERFECT Valentine's Day treat for the sweetheart in your life.
Let's be real -- there isn't a soul on this earth who doesn't enjoy a good Olive Garden breadstick.
They're basically a national treasure at this point -- fluffy, carb-laden goodness. And the fact that they're unlimited when you visit the restaurant? Well, that usually means you throw back at least three of them during an average meal.
They're salty, they're garlicky, and they're ... AH-MAZING.
So OBVIOUSLY, showing your love with a special Valentine's Day edition is kind of perfect, no?
Especially if you're dating or married to a major Olive Garden fan. (Or happen to be a huge fan yourself.)
The "breadstick bouquet" idea was actually introduced by the restaurant chain last year but only online.
They also "pair perfectly with never-before-seen Chocolate Mint Boxes for your favorite after dinner mints," the brand reveals.
The special sounds pretty delicious, too.
In addition to Olive Garden's breadsticks and salad, you can choose between five cheese marinara and alfredo dipping sauce, as well as a shareable entrée for two -- five cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo (for $6 more).Then comes a scrumptious shareable dessert: black tie mousse cake or tiramisu.
(Oh man, our mouth is watering.)
The wrappers are available in restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, as part of the Valentine’s Day meal special.
