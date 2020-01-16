Groom Sends ‘Horribly Awkward’ Email to Guests Calling Off Wedding -- Then Tries To Take It Back

And yet, a lot of people jumped in to say that the story reminded them of their cousin/brother/friend who once called off their wedding.

"Sounds like my [expletive] ex-BIL!" one person wrote. "He canceled the wedding three weeks before the date. Threw my sister out of his house too, (she paid half the mortgage, but he bought the place before they got together, so only his name was on the deed). My sister had to have the humiliating experience of calling all the guests, and telling them the wedding was off."

In the process, the user says her sister lost over $10,000 in deposits, and told her tailor to stop altering her wedding gown.

But lo and behold, just two weeks later the fiance reached back out.

"Baby! I’ve made a terrible mistake!" he told her. "If you don’t marry me on the same day we planned I’lL KiLL mYsELf!!!!”

But if you're thinking the woman's sister kicked him to the curb ... think again.

"She was too embarrassed to tell us she took him back, so she eloped at city hall, wearing a dress from Winners," the woman shared.

Wow.