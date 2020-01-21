Woman Finds Boyfriend's 'Poop Gloves' His Mom Gave Him & He Doesn't See the Problem

The man's dirty little secret was discovered when he recently moved in with his girlfriend, who he calls Sophia.

At the time of his post, they'd only been living together for about a week. But already "we're learning a lot about each other," he shared.

"Today she came out of the bathroom and said 'Hey, what's with the Marigolds in the bathroom?'" he recalled. "'They're always there, are they yours?'"

(FYI -- Marigolds are a brand of latex glove, in case you didn't know.)

Without thinking, the boyfriend replied, "Yeah, don't touch them, they're my poop gloves."