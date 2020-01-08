MIL Gives Bride the Lingerie She Wore on Her Own Wedding Night -- Because That’s Not Creepy

The woman's stepmother-in-law has always been a handful, despite her (probably) good intentions.

According to the woman's post, her SMIL often feels like everyone is against her. She is constantly in situations where "things didn’t go her way and it was sooooooo unfair" and will "rant about it for days/months/years," the woman continued. Her SMIL is also a talker, which makes it "impossible to get a word in edge wise," she continued.

Now that the woman is getting married, things have gone from bad to worse.

"Dear Husband and I were having a destination wedding in the Caribbean," she explained. "There were about 50 guests attending so we did not want anyone to have to pay extra, so we said NO to an engagement party, stag and doe, a bridal shower, etc. The only thing I wanted was a bachelorette party (which was in our hometown, one evening of dinner, drinks and dancing, nothing fancy or expensive)."



Both the poster's mom and stepmom asked her multiple times if she really didn't want a bridal shower.

"I pleaded with them not throw me one," she wrote. "They agreed and moved on."



But her stepmother-in-law couldn't let it go -- instead, she threw her a bridal shower of her own.