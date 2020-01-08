Man's 'Live Photo' Engagement Fail Leaves Family With a Surprise Full Frontal Pic

Things had been going well until the Original Poster decided to take a special photo after sealing the deal.

After the OP's fiancée said yes, he decided he wanted to shake things up.

"Now, in my opinion, everyone more or less does their engagement announcements the same way," he wrote on Reddit. "Holding hands close up with a ring on, or the couples pic with the open hand across the dudes chest with the ring visible, 'it's been done to death' I thought. I proposed to my now fiancée that we do something funny and different, and she agrees," he continued.

"We settle on taking a picture of me completely naked, laying in bed, with her hand in the foreground covering my crotch with the ring on," he continued. "The picture is hilarious, and we send it to my family group chat. I mean, this is my naked body after-all. Clearly, for my families eyes only."