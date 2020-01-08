Man's 'Live Photo' Engagement Fail Leaves Family With a Surprise Full Frontal Pic

iStock
We admit it: We love an engagement fail. There's just something so entertaining about watching a precious plan go horribly awry. That is why one man's absolute flop after he popped the question has us truly rolling -- because instead of spreading the good news to his family he ended up sharing a photo of his ahem -- little groom.
Things had been going well until the Original Poster decided to take a special photo after sealing the deal.
But then the OP receives a horrifying text: The photo had been taken on Live Mode.
That means that when you hold down on the photo, his fiancée's hand moves away "leaving a perfect shot of me, as naked as the day I was born, grinning from ear to ear, doing finger guns."
"I received a message from my brother-in-law informing us that the picture is live, that my sister was the one to discover it, and he follows it up with a picture of her in a shocked state of bewilderment," he wrote.
"My mother got it too, same mistake," he added. "Her first, unsolicited [expletive] pic, at the age of 61 ... from her son, no less."
And yeah, there's no way the OP is living this down.
"Needless to say, it's a story that will be told despite my protests for the remainder of my days," he wrote.
Of course, we weren't the only ones who were cracking up over the mix-up.
"It really is perfect," one person wrote. "A terribly bad idea, and an even worse execution."
"Too funny! At least you didn’t send it around your professional or social circles," a second person commented.
A third person was willing to share another tale of phone pictures that went wrong:
"My aunt had a similar situation with her ultrasound. They took a photo of the screen to announce the gender to the group chat. My family discovered that in live mode you could hear my Uncle joking about her huge fart while they both laughed."
Other people didn't love the OP's original plan in the first place.
"Like even if it had been successful, sending a naked picture to your family that requires them to look to your genitals to see the engagement ring is cringey af," one commenter wrote.
"I’m sorry but sending that to your family was a weird move to start," another person commented.
"I was cringing before the actual penis reveal," a third person chimed in. "It's just kinda juvenile and trashy."
But later in the thread, the poster clapped back at those who criticized his idea.
"You think that was bad?" he wrote. "You should've seen our Christmas card."At least it seems like he's willing to take the strikeout in stride.
"I’m legitimately making an effort to be more positive, especially online," he wrote. "That’s what I hope people really get from Family [expletive] Pic."
