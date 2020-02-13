Bride Is Livid After Sister-in-Law Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth at Wedding

Well, it turns out that her SIL was in LABOR -- she just didn't know it yet.

Not only did the woman not know she was experiencing labor pains, but she claimed to have had no idea she was even pregnant.

"She apparently had very irregular periods and it wasn’t unusual to skip months," the bride explained. "To be fair, she didn’t look pregnant at all. No belly whatsoever. My brother mentioned maybe 15 lbs. of weight gain and some heartburn, but that’s it.

"About an hour later she gives birth on the kitchen floor," the poster continued. "She was so shocked she wouldn’t even hold the kid."



Although we're sure the bride is thrilled to have a new niece or nephew, she certainly was not ahem thrilled about having her wedding day become an impromptu birthday party.

"I can’t help but be mad at her for this," she wrote. "I was very excited for my wedding and was looking forward to spending a romantic evening with my new husband. Now, I essentially had no wedding. No dancing, no dinner.

"I’m upset that she never asked for help, or had the sense to tell me she wasn’t feeling well," she continued. "I’m upset that nobody took her to the hospital and let the wedding proceed."

Part of her anger stems from the fact that she believes her SIL did know she was pregnant.

"I just don’t believe you can not know," she explained.

Her anger over all of this has certainly led to a rift.

"I haven’t seen either of them or their baby since this happened," she said before asking if she's the one in the wrong here.