Woman's Elf on the Shelf Proposal Gets Absolutely Ripped to Shreds Online

It was then posted into the wildly popular Facebook group "That's It, I'm Proposal Shaming" on Saturday, where the poster wrote one simple caption: "Uggggh lol."

In the photo, an Elf on the Shelf is seen clutching a heart-shaped ring. The anonymous woman -- who was clearly overjoyed -- captioned the message: "He used the elf to ask me to marry him!! OF COURSE I SAID YES!!!"

It should go without saying that everyone deserves whatever kind of proposal their heart desires, and it's great that this woman got one she loved. But let's not forget, it was posted to a proposal shaming group (because yes, such things exist). Needless to say, these ladies were gonna tear the thing to shreds like it was their job.