Cuddling Feels So Much Better Than Sex Itself, According to Science

It’s common knowledge that having sex is fulfilling and is key to a long-lasting marriage, not to mention the health benefits, such as lowering the risk of dementia. It’s why we try to find out how to last longer in bed or try to keep it as interesting as possible through different positions or using toys.
But sex isn’t the only thing that keeps the feel-good factor in your relationship going.
Research has shown that affection is the missing link between sex and life satisfaction. This means that cuddling after sex makes you happier than the deed itself!
Physical affection in a relationship leads to greater happiness than just sex.
