Cuddling Feels So Much Better Than Sex Itself, According to Science

Studies 3 and 4 showed that people who were more physically affectionate were happier than couples who just had sex. This included hugging, kissing, or cuddling.

Although we might not always be in the right mood, these results show that a bit of affectionate touching can really brighten up your spouse’s day. Sex is important, but so is your feeling of fulfillment in the marriage!

It goes to show that physical affection in a relationship leads to you feeling happier, both before and after sex.

