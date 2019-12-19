Bridezilla Wants To Use an Invitation to Her Wedding as White Elephant Gift for Coworkers

iStock
Shopping for coworkers isn't typically fun, especially when you'd rather not spend money on something that you don't know if they'll actually like. That's why one woman got "creative" with her office Christmas gift, but the idea didn't go over so well online. The internet is downright cackling over this bride-to-be on Reddit who wants to use an invitation to her wedding as a white elephant gift for her work friends.
The problem, she explained, is that most of her colleagues are on her wedding "B" list.
Obviously the good people in the comments section had some thoughts about this and weren't afraid to share them.
Mostly, is this bride nuts?
"This can't be real," one commenter wrote. "Does OP think they're Beyonce or something? Lol. If this is real I really hope someone records their face as people are desperately trading this 'gift.' Especially since it's going to be pretty obvious who it's from lmao"
A second person put it bluntly. "No one is as excited about your wedding as you think they are," the person wrote.
A third person had a softer touch with the OP.
"It will hurt but please pay attention to the comments," the person commented. "Some are rougher than others but should help you keep things in perspective. Unless this is the next Royal Wedding or you’re a major celebrity, people don’t really care. They are happy for you but they have their own stuff that matters to them."
Other people just want to watch the world burn.
"Can we all just say N T A so she actually does this?" one person wrote. "I really want to see the aftermath."
"NTA - guys stop let her do this I want to see the world burn," a second commenter added.
"You’re right," wrote a third. "We need to back the [expletive] up & say NTA y’all."
In the end, we agree that bringing an invitation to your wedding is probably not the best idea. OP, might we suggest a candle?
