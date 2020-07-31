16 Things to Make With a Cricut Maker

If making things by scratch is something that one would prefer to do verses buying it at the store. The Cricut maker is one of the best tools available and it's one that many DIYers tout as being the best there is. The Cricut maker is a super sophisticated and fancy machine that handles many different materials, giving the user the ability to cut them in intricate designs and shapes. It's Cricut handles balsa wood, leather, fabric, paper – but there's a total of 300 different materials that it handles with incredible precision. There are also several add-on tools that can be purchased for the Cricut that allows it to handle even more tasks and craft projects.
For the person who loves making crafts and gifts at home the Cricut maker is one that can be a lot of fun to use. Just imagine being able to take on a new craft project every day and having each super different than the last. That's why crafters and DIY fans love the tool so much.
If there's a Cricut maker at home waiting to be used or there's a debate going on wondering if this tool is worth the cost, we've found 16 different things that could be made with a Cricut maker right at home. Some are amazing for kids, others would be great gift ideas, and all are within the reach, thanks to the Cricut.
Iron-On T-Shirt1
I'm sure all of us have seen the t-shirts with the cute sayings all over social media. We spend time scouring the internet trying to find one for ourselves or our kids and close the web browser after realizing the effort is futile. Well, with a Cricut, parents can make their own t-shirts with the cute sayings. Easy peasy, too.
Making Labels2
There is something amazingly calming about a home that is wonderfully laid out, organized, and where everything has it's proper place. With a Cricut maker, those labels for all the things can be even prettier and fancier than we ever though possible. These can be done really simple and modern, or can go for an elegant unique style, too. Whatever floats the organizational boat.
Wood Signs3
With a Cricut, anyone can become a woodworker. It's not the same as the big shops, but it is really incredible this small but mighty tool can take on this task too. These would make gorgeous gifts for the holiday or to give to someone special on their birthday.
Paper Flowers4
There are many occasions that are made more beautiful and memorable thanks to the decor and paper flowers always steal the show. No more stress of having to do them by hand or trying to track down the exact color needed online or in a store. With the Cricut, these can be any color and any size. All that's needed is some imagination.
Reusable Stencils5
Stencils come in handy for all kinds of other craft projects whether it's making gifts or trying a new decoration technique in the home. The Cricut is able to make really unique stencils that can be used over and over and it does so with gorgeous accuracy.
Faux Leather Earrings6
Yes, the Cricut can handle leather and just imagine all the cool crafts that can be done with that. One thing that can be easily made is some faux leather earrings. These can be made to practically any design so if there's been an idea roaming around in the head for a while, this is a fun way to bring it to life and be able to wear them.
Wine Glasses7
The wine glasses with the cute sayings on them are really popular gifts for moms, and our BFFs. With a Cricut, they can be customized to whatever saying is the perfect message. This means they can be perfectly personalized for those we love -- or maybe a few for ourselves.
Homemade Puzzles8
How cute would it be to have a puzzle for our kids with their names? That's one of the cute crafts that we can make with the Cricut and it's not as hard or challenging to make as we would have assumed. These can later be painted to add another level of charm and personalization.
Face Mask with a Window9
In so many places, cloth face coverings are necessary and mandated. They are able to be made at home, but with the Cricut, these little windows can be added and there's been some benefit in having a window there so people who are deaf or hard of hearing can still use their lip reading to be able to pick up on more of the conversation.
Etched Glass10
With the right add-on tools the Cricut can even etch through glass without shattering it and what that means is these gorgeous unique glasses with beautiful designs can be made. This likely isn't the best idea to start with for someone who is just learning their Cricut, but with some practice, this will become easy peasy, too.
Fairy Nightlight11
These little fairy light lantern night lights are adorable and they would make such a sweet gift for a niece or nephew. The Cricut is used to cut the fairy shapes to the right size and it does with perfect precision. Then, all that's needed is a few other supplies, some time, and voila!
Cake Toppers12
Has it ever been a bummer that it's impossible to find the perfect cake topper that is needed to make the dessert that much more special? It's one of the fun projects the Cricut can make and since it's really good at doing things that are delicate, making whimsical toppers is no issue.
Rubber Stamps13
There is something fun about rubber stamps that some of us can remember from childhood being able to play with them and how much fun it was. There are a whole lot of stamps that can be purchased for people who love to scrapbook or other crafts. It's also one of the many things that can be made with the Cricut -- and imagine the fun stamps that can be made!
Personalized Door Mat14
If a family has a unique last name there is zero chance of finding a welcome door mat with that printed on. And that's a bummer because those are really cute and add a layer of charm to the front door of a home. The good news is this is also a craft that can be made with the Cricut -- and now there are endless possibilities for what to put there.
Easy Cards15
Never be in the situation again where there's someone's birthday coming up and picking up a birthday card was spaced out on. The Cricut can cut all sorts of shapes, in many different fabrics and textures and all that's needed is the creative ideas to make these cards stand out.
No Sew Hair Bows16
There is something endlessly cute about hair bows in little girls. For those of us who can't sew, we've missed out on making these for our kids -- or our nieces. But, turns out we don't have to know how to sew to make these because it's something the Cricut can easily handle, too.