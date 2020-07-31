16 Things to Make With a Cricut Maker



Cricut / Facebook If making things by scratch is something that one would prefer to do verses buying it at the store. The Cricut maker is one of the best tools available and it's one that many DIYers tout as being the best there is. The Cricut maker is a super sophisticated and fancy machine that handles many different materials, giving the user the ability to cut them in intricate designs and shapes. It's Cricut handles balsa wood, leather, fabric, paper – but there's a total of 300 different materials that it handles with incredible precision. There are also several add-on tools that can be purchased for the Cricut that allows it to handle even more tasks and craft projects.

For the person who loves making crafts and gifts at home the Cricut maker is one that can be a lot of fun to use. Just imagine being able to take on a new craft project every day and having each super different than the last. That's why crafters and DIY fans love the tool so much.

If there's a Cricut maker at home waiting to be used or there's a debate going on wondering if this tool is worth the cost, we've found 16 different things that could be made with a Cricut maker right at home. Some are amazing for kids, others would be great gift ideas, and all are within the reach, thanks to the Cricut.