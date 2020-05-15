17 Hilarious Tweets About the Hell That Is Video Meetings



iStock/FilippoBacci

No matter how much we wish we could, there doesn't seem to be anyway around those awkward video meetings nowadays. Virtual playdates, office meetings, high school reunions, it's incredible that technology has made it so all of these things can happen online. But we're not ashamed to be the first to say (okay, maybe the 101st) that video meetings are ripe to take a turn for the cringe. There's just so much potential for embarrassing moments. First, there's the family factor -- anyone can get video-bombed by a well-meaning, but scantily-clad husband wandering into the kitchen for a snack or a kid letting one rip right by computer screen. Then there's just the extreme awkward factor of seeing your coworkers in their natural habitats.

If that wasn't bad enough, it's absolutely mortifying to try and both enter the Zoom meeting (what if we're the first person there?) or eeek, trying to leave (what if we're the last one to go?). In fact, many people across Twitter are also feeling the sting of the morning video meeting and aren't afraid to share their highs and lows with thousands of strangers online. Some of these tweets are too hilarious to be believed -- like the one poor woman who forgot to turn her camera off before heading into the bathroom --with her laptop in tow. And others are just too relatable -- like video filters gone amuck. But luckily we found the funniest of these tweets and made one hilarious list that goes to prove that video meetings are horrible for all of us -- just take it from these unfortunate people.