Get Pumped for the Morning By Creating a Cute Coffee Nook

If 2020 has proven anything, it is that coffee is life. When homeschooling while simultaneously trying to find the energy and drive to work from home, coffee is basically categorized as an essential worker. For those of us who live for the black gold, we should do it the honor of giving it a great space. Especially now that we can't hit up the coffee shops, we should treat ourselves to little oasis where we can start are days refreshed and rejuvenated.
In this list, we've gathered 20 items that are sure to spice up that fantasy coffee nook we once saw at our AirBnB on vacation. The list ranges from organizational items to decor with a touch of personality. So, a question like, what does a cute coffee nook look like? It takes small changes, and we kept almost every single kind of renovator in mind.
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Coffee Maker Mat1
The perfect placement exists because, with this mat, it is always coffee time! This coffee maker mat measures 14 inches tall by 18 inches wide. And, what's great is it's pre-treated with scotchgard fabric protector to help repel and resist stains. Make sure to hand wash with soap and warm water.
Coffee Maker Mat (Amazon, $17)
Ameriwood Home Williams Kitchen Cart2
Looking for extra storage in the kitchen? The Ameriwood Home Williams Kitchen Cart adds extra storage to any kitchen and keep everything organized. The open shelf and bottom cabinet in the center are ideal for larger items, such as plates, mugs and bowls.
Ameriwood Home Williams Kitchen Cart (Walmart, $99)
Ord Microwave Kitchen Cart3
Rich in CharacterTruly one of a kind, this kitchen stand features unique, charming, and colorful boards. One of the best things about this kitchen shelf is that the name is it can go anywhere - literally.
Ord Microwave Kitchen Cart (Wayfair, $139)
Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer4
The Hodedah Kitchen Island features a towel rack, spice rack, one spacious drawer and enclosed cabinet space with one shelf. This kitchen island is also available in multiple finishes and has lockable wheels for mobility. Plus, the drawer is strong enough to handle a substantial amount of weight.
Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer ($94, Amazon)
Black Metal & Wood Shelf with Baskets, Chalkboards & 8-Hooks Coffee Bar5
Nothing but organization to see here. This black, metal and wood shelf with four baskets and eight hooks to hang coffee mugs make for the perfect addition to any coffee nook. This coffee bar includes four chalkboard signs to hang for decor.
Black Metal & Wood Shelf with Baskets, Chalkboards & 8-Hooks Coffee Bar (Amazon, $117)
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker6
Brew a K cup or ground coffee. Either way, coffee will be made at the end. This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup® pods and ground coffee to brew a carafe of your favorite varieties, this is the perfect brewers for any occasion.
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker (Target, $166)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker7
The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5” wide is the perfect size for any space. It comes in 4 beautiful, matte colors. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of a favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, or iced beverages.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (Target, $89)
Bodum Brazil French Press (8 Cup / 34oz)8
The Brazil coffee maker incorporates the BODUM motto beautifully: good design doesn't have to be expensive. Don't know how to use a french press? No worries. We want to give everybody a chance to brew an excellent cup of coffee in a green way; just add course ground coffee, hot water and press. No paper filters or plastic cups are needed. Plus, it will save so much counter space!
Bodum Brazil French Press (Target, $20)
Sharper Image All-In-One Breakfast Maker9
The All-In-One Breakfast Maker allows with just one appliance, which is available in aqua and red, allows for the perfect breakfast. Enjoy a cup of coffee with the four-cup coffee maker, then treat the family to eggs, pancakes, bacon and more, cooked on a large non-stick griddle. The multifunction toaster oven holds up to four slices of bread at a time.
Sharper Image All-In-One Breakfast Maker (Sharper Image, $100)
Vintage Galvanized 3 Tier Serving Tray10
Set out appetizers, desserts and more with a galvanized serving tray. The 3-tier serving tray has graduated levels to create an organized, appealing display that will revamp any coffee nook to the next organizational level.
Vintage Galvanized 3 Tier Serving Tray (Amazon, $55)
Lipper International Bamboo Wood 2-Tier Kitchen Turntable11
Crafted from bamboo, it features an understated design with a neutral natural finish. The 2 tier turntable provides the maximum of easy-glide, revolving storage space and sits perfectly on any tabletop.
Lipper International Bamboo Wood 2-Tier Kitchen Turntable (Amazon, $16)
Utility Coffee Canister12
An everyday essential that is perfect for coffee, sugar, and tea, these stoneware canisters are conveniently labeled so all kitchen staples are organized within easy reach. The rubber ring helps seal lid to canister and prevents food from spoiling.
Utility Coffee Canister (West Elm, $19)
Boston Warehouse Coffee Mug Kup Keeper13
In 1974, Peter Jenkins started his company with a ‘warehouse in Boston’, importing whimsical textiles and colorful ceramics from Europe. Now, over 40 years later, they are still at it. Padded felt bottom protects counters from damage and holds up to 20 coffee pods.
Boston Warehouse Coffee Mug Kup Keeper (Amazon, $15)
Gianna's Home Rustic Farmhouse Country Distressed Wood Coffee Pod Holder14
Gianna's Home, made of real wood that is easy to assemble, presents a great addition to anyone's coffee cup collect with this 24 pod capacity pod holder. It is compatible with K Cups and will add convenience but also organization to any coffee station at home. Available in a rustic white or natural torched wood finish.
Rustic Farmhouse Country Distressed Wood Coffee Pod Holder (Amazon, $20)
Eparé Coffee Mugs15
These aren't just your regular coffee mugs. The Eparé coffee mugs are insulated glassware with a double-wall uniquely designed to keep drinks either hot and comfortable to touch or cold while reducing any sweating from the glass.
Eparé Coffee Mugs (Amazon, $25)
Banana Leaf Baskets Multisize (3-pack)16
These baskets comes in a set of 3 banana-leaf baskets and their symmetrical design will not only add storage but also depth and an element of style to any room. Nesting capabilities allow to store the baskets easy when not in use.
Banana Leaf Baskets Multisize (Amazon, $23)
Galvanized Coffee Table Tray17
Rope handles pair with a rectangle silhouette to give this galvanized metal tray a look that is sure to instantly elevate any decor ensemble. It's perfect to bring breakfast in bed or add a minimalist touch of organization to any countertop.
Galvanized Coffee Table Tray (Wayfair, $29)
Foreside Coffee Wire Metal and Wood Decorative Table Top Sign18
Want to make the coffee nook more obvious? Give mornings the display it deserves with the Coffee Wire Block from Foreside Home & Garden. The charming, cursive metal phrase rests gently on a soft wooden base, making the message as warm and wonderful as its inspiration.
Foreside Coffee Wire Metal and Wood Decorative Table Top Sign (Target, $25)
Artificial Snake Plant (9" x 5")19
No green thumb? No problem! An artificial snake plant sprouts out of a white ceramic pot for a clean look. Arrange the potted artificial plant with other artificial greenery for a fresh look, or place it as an accent on any flat surface.
Artificial Snake Plant (Target, $8)
NIFTY Storage Basket Coffee Cup Carousel20
Hang for coffee cups! Get it? This coffee cup basket was built to last with its' steel construction. It is a great way to show off favorite coffee mugs while keeping K cups organized. It's also made to fit any kitchen while adding a touch of sophistication.
NIFTY Storage Basket Coffee Cup Carousel (Amazon, $15)