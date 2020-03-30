15 Tips for Keeping a Garden Alive This Year

Having a green thumb or not, keeping a garden alive is hard work. They need a lot more than water and sunlight, and perhaps not everyone who goes into gardening is aware of that.
The most mystifying question facing pros and newbies alike can be "how did my plants get sick?" and "will they die?" First, one has to understand the thing about disease prevention where it stems from, and likely it is due to "the disease triangle." Disease typically happens when three things are present. Firstly it begins with a plant that can get sick (a host), a pathogen (like a fungus, bacterium, or virus) that attacks the plant, and environmental conditions (humidity or drought) that can impact it.
If starting a garden is a task on the "to-do list" for the family, one must do more than just water and attend to the weeds. In this list we've composed there are 15 ways to eliminate at least one side of the disease triangle (whether it's indoor garden or outdoors) and keeping plants alive, thriving, and healthy all year round.
Examine plants carefully before buying1
The easiest way to limit disease, avoid introducing it in the first place. Make sure the plant is healthy to start with before planting. Place a hand on the soil surface with the plant stem between fingers. Gently invert the pot and lightly tap the edge of the pot against a solid surface to loosen the roots from the pot.
Roots should be firm, usually white (like in the photo above) and spaced all over the root-ball. Dark or mushy roots are not a good sign.
Research Pots Carefully2
Planting n indoor garden means making the perfect home for plans. Most houseplants today are sold in standard plastic pots and need to be repotted. The purpose of a container is to hold the right amount for growth for the plant to live. In other words, the container should match the size of the plant and continue to do so as it grows. The best pots have holes in their bottoms for excess water to drain out.
Remember, if water collects in the bottom of a pot, it can cause root rot, which eventually kills plants.
Plant disease-resistant varieties3
These plants have developed a complex defense system against diverse pests and pathogens. Disease-resistant plants are those that might get sick with a particular problem but will fight off the disease instead of dying due to the cause of it. This is helpful to know depending the climate the plant will be in as well as other environmental factors.
Just ask the nursery employees and fellow gardeners who can help identify the best or most resistant varieties of many plants. Reference books may also list plants and varieties resistant to particular diseases.
Choose and 'site' plants appropriately.4
Most, if not all, plants come with instructions. Successful gardening is based on planting foliage that is appropriate for a specific zone and site. A small tag usually lists the kind of environment it grows best in. If setting a shade-loving plant, like Impatiens, in full sun, it will grow poorly or dry out which will stress them out.
Plants have defenses similar to a human’s immune system, which swing into action when plants are under attack. If plants are under stress, they cannot react with full strength to fight off or recover from diseases.
Don’t crowd plants.5
Plants that are placed too closely to each other tend to grow poorly due to competition for light, water, and nutrients. Crowded plants create their own humidity, which allows diseases like powdery mildew, rust, and downy mildew to thrive and create a weak immune system.
To avoid this, give the plants space to breathe.
Prune damaged limbs at the right time.6
What is pruning? Pruning is controlling the plants growth and development into specific growth patterns. It always stimulates growth, but how severe the pruning is on a plant depends on exactly what will happen to it.
Severe pruning (or cutting way back) will result in vigorous growth for a plant, but light pruning will allow slower growth.The argument to prune is a managed or controlled environment, and as such, each plant co-exists in regards to other plants in the garden. This is something to consider when planting diverse plants together.
Water properly.7
Watering plants often is a good thing, but too often and they could die due to diseases and/or suffocation of water. To avoid giving diseases an environment they love, choose watering methods that limit moisture on a plant’s foliage. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation accomplish this. If watering by hand, hold the leaves out of the way of the roots.
Repot when necessary.8
When is it time to repot a plant? A few signs could be: the plant looks too big for its pot; the roots are growing out of the drainage holes; water is sitting on top of the soil and not absorbing; and/or it's been years since the plant has been repotted.
When repotting make sure to have the proper tools. Look for a bigger pot with drainage holes, use a coffee filter to cover the holes to prevent the soil from falling underneath, water it before removing into the new pot and prune old roots as well as untangle roots to help it grow in its new home.
Use clean tools9
Tools should be evaluated and cleaned after each use to prevent the spreading of diseases. With the help of a good disinfectant like bleach, tools are safe with every use. To increase the life of tools, frequent oiling will keep moving parts working smoothly so they don’t catch or rub.
Use fully composted yard waste.10
This popular trend goes beyond just collecting organic trash. In a compost pile, materials decompose at different rates. Thorough composting generates high temperatures for extended lengths of time, which actually kill any diseases in the material.
Infected plant debris that has not undergone this process will reintroduce potential diseases into the garden. If not sure of the conditions of the compost pile, avoid using yard waste as mulch under sensitive plants.
Add mulch around plants11
Going on vacation or a long weekend trip? Adding mulch will lock in the moisture and keep out the weeds. Using the clippings from the garden as mulch is like killing two birds with one stone. Other alternatives are also crushed rock, newspaper (inorganic), old leaves, or wood chips and shavings (organic).
There is a wide variety of mulch types, which can be broken down into two groups: organic and inorganic. Organic mulches break down over time and contribute to soil health. This can be very helpful if your soil fertility is poor. Inorganic mulches protection from erosion and protection from mechanical injury from weed eaters and lawnmowers.
Keep an eye on bugs.12
Garden pests damage can be at time cosmetic but other times it can lead to the spreading of diseases. Not all insects are terrible for gardens like lady bugs, ground beetles, and praying mantis while some insects to be aware of are slugs, snails, aphids, and caterpillars.
Avoid excess heat13
If this isn't obvious, plants vary in sunlight exposure. Some plants like cactuses can handle excess heat and some plants that do not receive adequate light become spindly and tall as they search for light. While the plants that receive too much sun may exhibit symptoms such as brown leaves and wilting.
Check humidity levels.14
As previously mentioned, crowding plants create high risk for disease. In centrally heated rooms, the air can be very dry, with humidity levels as low as 15 percent. Conditions like these are tolerated only by dry-air plants such as cacti and succulents.
To prevent leaves from drying out, most houseplants prefer humidity of 40 to 60 percent — a range often found only in a bathroom or steamy kitchen. Misting, double potting or humidifiers will raise the air moisture level. Just monitor frequently.
Keep a clean garden in the fall.15
Diseases can overwinter on dead leaves and debris and attack the new leaves as they emerge in new season. Be sure to remove leaving stems and foliage before new growth in the spring. It is always best to clean out the garden in the fall, even in a moderate climate.