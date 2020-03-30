15 Tips for Keeping a Garden Alive This Year



@sanooker via Twenty20

Having a green thumb or not, keeping a garden alive is hard work. They need a lot more than water and sunlight, and perhaps not everyone who goes into gardening is aware of that.

The most mystifying question facing pros and newbies alike can be "how did my plants get sick?" and "will they die?" First, one has to understand the thing about disease prevention where it stems from, and likely it is due to "the disease triangle." Disease typically happens when three things are present. Firstly it begins with a plant that can get sick (a host), a pathogen (like a fungus, bacterium, or virus) that attacks the plant, and environmental conditions (humidity or drought) that can impact it.