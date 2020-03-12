17 Things to Purge from Your Bathroom ASAP

Image: LightFieldStudios/iStock



LightFieldStudios/iStock

For obvious reasons, bathrooms are one of the important places in anyone's home. They also tend to be our messiest and dirtiest. Ironically, while they're a place where we get clean, such as taking a bath and brushing our teeth, they're also an oasis for bacteria and other gross build-up. Ick. We can thank constant foot traffic as well as heat and humidity from the shower and honestly, the toilet for the shockingly gross amount of bacteria in there.

On top of that, we tend to keep things in our bathroom that we just don't really need. While we don't love the idea of throwing things out and creating a lot of waste, it is probably time for our bathroom to undergo a deep purge. After all, how long have we had that same toothbrush holder or that bottle of foundation in the back of our medicine cabinet?

Click ahead for a list of 17 items to purge in your bathroom right now. C'mon, our bathroom deserves a little TLC.