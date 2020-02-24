I Traded My Clean House for 4 Kids & I Don't Regret It



iStock

Once upon a time, I had a really clean house. Even when I had two kids (nearly five years apart, by the way), my house was almost always clean. Did I mention that I was also a stay-at-home-mom at the time?

Yeah, I'm laughing at myself now, too -- while I am literally sitting at the kitchen counter with my laptop, staring at a sink full of dirty dishes and wondering why my elbow is sticky. Probably has something to do with the yogurt my 2-year-old was eating earlier.