15 Things Thrift Stores Don't Want

iStock Whether it's due to the crazy popularity of Marie Kondo's Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the growing desire to have a more environmentally sustainable life, or because more people are moving toward a minimalist lifestyle, many thrift stores are reporting major upticks in donations. While donations are obviously crucial for thrift stores, many of which have a charitable function, the truth is that not all donations are welcome.

Even when they are donated with good intentions, there are some things that thrift stores just can't or won't accept. Whether for health, legal, or environmental reasons, some donations create more work for thrift stores because they have to find ways to dispose of them. So, whether you are donating to spring clean or get a tax deduction, read on to see the surprisingly common things that thrift stores really don't want.