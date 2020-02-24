17 Places You Don't Think of Spring Cleaning

Image: SolStock/iStock



SolStock/iStock Spring cleaning: two words that can either strike fear in the hearts of the weak or can be a total blast for those of us who own more than one Swiffer and just LOVE a project. Hey! Some of us are natural organizers and that's nothing to feel weird about. As we slowly move into the warmer months, that itchy, time-to-clean feeling comes back to us and before we know it, we've moved the fridge, done several loads of laundry, and are cleaning behind the sofa. But aside from the usual suspects (the bookshelf, the closet, the garage) are there secret spots that one might be forgetting to clean? There sure are, but don't worry we've got you covered. We decided to put together this nifty list of all the places one doesn't usually think to clean during spring cleaning -- or they might be sports that tend to get overlooked.

After years spent wondering where the heck all the dust bunnies and grime came from, we've decided that this year, enough is enough. In our opinion, the best plan of attack is to make a list and then go after all the nooks are crannies that we've ignored throughout the year. Things like cleaning out countertop appliances (like the tray that collects crumbs in the toaster), de-griming the showerhead (yuck), or even spot cleaning the couch, which can not only make the house feel a little cleaner -- it can extend the life of furniture. Other cleaning blind spots? The underside of the fridge, the trashcan (yes, really), and a little thing we like to call digital clutter. This year it all goes! So take a look at this list of the 17 places that shouldn't get missed during spring cleaning and don't be afraid to let the inner Danny Tanner out.