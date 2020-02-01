After Almost 10 Years, I Finally Made My Wedding Album With Mixbook and I Could Not Be Happier



Kimberly Mufferi

Yup, I’m one of those people. I paid perfectly good money for a great wedding photographer (thanks Kimberly Mufferi!), adding a pretty hefty amount to my already tight wedding budget, and once I got the pictures on CD -- yes, it was so long ago, they were on CD! -- I just proceeded to put it somewhere between my college books and some old photo albums on a random bookshelf. Sure, it didn’t help that I had our first baby just six months after our nuptials. Still, I know I should have done something with the pics -- printed them, sent them to people in email attachments, anything!

As my 10th anniversary approaches, the matter of our wedding pictures has been heavily on my mind. That’s why I was thrilled to discover Mixbook.com, an online photo service that lets you upload, plan, design, and print gorgeous photo books and other photography keepsakes. The site has so many design ideas, themes, gift ideas -- everything carefully put together and curated. Building a beautiful and professional looking photo book was so much easier than I ever imagined (which probably explains why I put it off for so long).



The whole process, no joke, took maybe a couple of hours. If you have more wedding pics it may take longer, but here’s how my Mixbook journey went down:

