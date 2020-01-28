20 Super Romantic & Affordable AirBnBs to Book Now

Image: AirBnb



AirBnb The winter can be a drab of a time, especially after the holidays are over. After New Years, there's all of January to get through and the beginning of February until the next thing to celebrate: Valentine's Day. Some people aren't on board for Valentine's Day but it's just an excuse to love one's hunny a little extra this time of year. For many people, parents especially, can go out on a date. But it makes for a great time to actually go away. Weekend vacations are short but sometimes they're just what a couple needs to relax. Thanks to Airbnb, it's easier than ever to find a place to stay literally anywhere in the world. Whether a couple is on the west coast or east coast or wanting to hop across the pond, there are romantic places for them to stay.

To get started, couples should start thinking about where they want to go. And by think, we mean decide. The next month may be crazy booked up, but we were able to narrow down some places that still have rooms or whole villas available. Whether it's somewhere local or far, cold or warm, there are options. All are super cozy and romantic in some way. Many have huge glass windows to let in the sun and just enjoy the time away with one's loved one.

So where exactly did we find places? There's New York and Pennsylvania that have a ton of hidden gems. Then there are warmer places like Miami and LA. And also the Caribbean like in Jamaica where there are private villas and ocean views.

As long as one is with their partner, that's all the matters. The love is what makes things romantic, but a cute Airbnb can sure help.



