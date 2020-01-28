20 Super Romantic & Affordable AirBnBs to Book Now

AirBnb
The winter can be a drab of a time, especially after the holidays are over. After New Years, there's all of January to get through and the beginning of February until the next thing to celebrate: Valentine's Day. Some people aren't on board for Valentine's Day but it's just an excuse to love one's hunny a little extra this time of year. For many people, parents especially, can go out on a date. But it makes for a great time to actually go away. Weekend vacations are short but sometimes they're just what a couple needs to relax. Thanks to Airbnb, it's easier than ever to find a place to stay literally anywhere in the world. Whether a couple is on the west coast or east coast or wanting to hop across the pond, there are romantic places for them to stay.
To get started, couples should start thinking about where they want to go. And by think, we mean decide. The next month may be crazy booked up, but we were able to narrow down some places that still have rooms or whole villas available. Whether it's somewhere local or far, cold or warm, there are options. All are super cozy and romantic in some way. Many have huge glass windows to let in the sun and just enjoy the time away with one's loved one.
So where exactly did we find places? There's New York and Pennsylvania that have a ton of hidden gems. Then there are warmer places like Miami and LA. And also the Caribbean like in Jamaica where there are private villas and ocean views.
As long as one is with their partner, that's all the matters. The love is what makes things romantic, but a cute Airbnb can sure help.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania1
Philadelphia is gaining in popularity as a fun getaway alternative to New York on the East Coast. This particular room is located near the beautiful Penn campus and is available for $50 a night.
Miami Beach, Florida2
Miami is another East Coast getaway option for those looking for a warmer escape. It's just 8 minutes away from the beach and comes with ceiling to (almost) floor curtains for privacy. Rent this Miami Beach Airbnb for $49 a night.
Budva, Montenegro3
What's better than a cozy room? A cozy room that also has a romantic garden included. Just overo to Budva, Montenegro for $41 a night.
Dubrovnik, Croatia4
Croatia is a seaside town with stunning views from just about everywhere. This one comes with a private terrace for wine. Rent this room in Dubrovnik, Croatia for $30 a night.
Los Angeles, California5
Visit the city of Angels with a partner this winter. It's warmer there than most places and this room is especially great for artsy people. Rent this place in Los Angeles, California for $148 a night.
Positano, Italy6
Positano, Italy is one of the most romantic places in the world. This villa Comes with a seaside view and table for two. Rent it in Positano, Italy for $138 a night.
Puerto Rico7
For a dim and cozy space for a great price, this Puerto Rico rental is the way to go. Bonus points because it's near a wine cellar. Get this room in Puerto Rico for $45 a night.
San Francisco, California8
Pay SF a visit for a fun Cali couples' getaway. It's right by the Golden Gate Bridge Park which is a must-see. It's in San Francisco, California for $119 a night.
Colorado Springs, Colorado9
For a bungalow-type room near nature and ski slopes visit Colorado Springs, Colorado. It's a basement guest suite that functions as a full-fledged apartment. Get there for $95 a night.
Niagra Falls10
If Niagra Falls is on the getaway bucket list, we found a great place on the Canada side to stay while there. It's just a walk away. Stay at Niagra Falls for $41 a night.
Jamaica11
Jamaica is paradise so why not have a romantic getaway there? This rental is just $59 a night and comes with a private balcony overlooking a stunning ocean and forest view.
Casa do Rio, Portugal12
Portugal is high up on many people's lists but it doesn't have to be Lisbon or Porto. Visit Casa do Rio and stay in this stunning house with a spring right in the backyard. Stay at Casa do Rio, Portugal for $76 a night.
Arlington, Vermont13
Skiers, this room in VT is perfect for a weekend wintery trip. The hose has great reviews and it comes with an indoor fireplace. Stay in Arlington, Vermont for $92 a night.
Firostefani, Greece14
Greece is up there with Italy for romantic destinations. This private studio apartment comes with ocean views and a private terrace. Stay in Firostefani, Greece for $144 a night.
Seaside, California15
We can't get enough of California and it's not hard to see why. This Airbnb in Seaside, California near Monteray goes for $151 a night but with a view like that, we get it.
St. Kitts16
St. Kitts is one of the islands in the Caribbean and it's a beautiful one at that. This private villa has tons of space and its own pool. Stay at St. Kitts for $175 a night.
Riverhead, New York17
For something on the East Coast for wine lovers this Riverhead, NY room is a great choice. It's part of a vineyard for lots of good times.
Riverhead, New York for $295 a night.
Charleston, South Carolina18
Charleston, South Carolina, with its trees and warm weather, is one of the most romantic places to go for a couples getaway in the south. Stay in Charleston, South Carolina for $100 a night.
New Hope, Pennsylvania19
New Hope, PA is one of the state's best-kept secrets for weekend adventures. It's close to the river and has lots of history. Hamilton fans will love this house, in particular, as every room pays homage to the late Aaron Burr. Stay in New Hope, Pennsylvania for $150 a night.
Vancouver20
Head up North for a romantic trip with a beautiful view. This room in Vancouver, Canada has floor to ceiling windows to see the skyline and mountains. Stay in Vancouver for $82 a night.