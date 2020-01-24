20 Boredom Busters for Snow Days

Image: iStock/AleksandarNakic



Those long, long days of winter can be a bummer. And a snow day can be both a blessing -- or a curse. There's no school, no friends, and everyone is going just a little bit stir crazy inside the house all day. So what can a mom or dad do to keep the doldrums away? There are plenty of things that parents can plan to do that are relatively free, cheap, and easy with kids of all ages. All it takes is a little imagination and this helpful list of excellent boredom busters that we've compiled. And we promise there isn't a screen in sight. For instance, why not use the snow as an advantage and make some snow ice cream? Or "pretend" to make some rough looking baked good just like they do on the hit Netflix show "Nailed It!" Take a look at our list and discover just how many things kids can do on a snowy day stuck inside.