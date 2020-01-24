20 Boredom Busters for Snow Days

iStock/AleksandarNakic
Those long, long days of winter can be a bummer. And a snow day can be both a blessing -- or a curse. There's no school, no friends, and everyone is going just a little bit stir crazy inside the house all day. So what can a mom or dad do to keep the doldrums away? There are plenty of things that parents can plan to do that are relatively free, cheap, and easy with kids of all ages. All it takes is a little imagination and this helpful list of excellent boredom busters that we've compiled. And we promise there isn't a screen in sight. For instance, why not use the snow as an advantage and make some snow ice cream? Or "pretend" to make some rough looking baked good just like they do on the hit Netflix show "Nailed It!" Take a look at our list and discover just how many things kids can do on a snowy day stuck inside.
PLAY "NAILED IT"1
Let's face it, sometimes we want our cooking skills to look pretty, but most of the time we'd settle for a great tasting bake. That is the genius of the hit Netflix show Nailed It and we bet kids would love to pretend to be in the reality cooking competition. No need to have a goal, if the kids are too little to make anything too fancy, just have them stand in a line and show off the goods. Plus, we already know they'll love yelling "nailed it!" when they present their bake.
MAKE A FRIENDSHIP BRACELET2
This project can be as simple or as difficult as a kid can handle, but it a perfect skill for upper elementary-age kids. For young kids, a friendship bracelet might look like some fun beads and some string, while older kids might be ready to experiments with braiding and work their way up to more delicate knots. Friendship bracelet making is a great quiet craft too, which is good news for when Mom needs a break.
DIY SLIME3
There are lots of ways to make slime at home, but according to homesciencetools.com there are four basic ingredients;: Elmer's glue, Borax (sodium tetraborate), water, and a little bit of food color. Mix 1 oz glue, with 1/4 cup water and food coloring. Then add the 1/4 cup Borax to your solution and mix slowly. Voila! It's slime! Challenge kids to make all sorts of neat colors or add in special ingredients like glitter to make slime really pop.
FRUITSTAMPING4
Fruits and vegetables are actually the perfect tools to learn basic printmaking skills and while the video above shows how to make a stamp from a potato, a stamp can simply be cutting an apple in half and letting the natural shape come through. All it takes is some fruit or veggies, a bottle of paint, and some paper. Then carefully take the stamp, dip it in some paint, and press gently onto the paper. Repeat as many times as wanted to make a print.
SPA DAY5
Everyone likes to relax don't they? Why not make the living into a personal home spa? Of course, painting nails is a must, but it also might be fun to look up some Do It Yourself face masks. Plenty of masks can be made from everyday ingredients that can be found in the pantry, which is good for parents who worry about exposing their kids to harsh chemicals. For a treat, why not do an oatmeal or egg white mask?
HIDE AND SEEK6
An oldie, but a goodie, Hide and Seek is a great indoor game that is bound to keep kids occupied. For those who are uninformed, it's as simple as it sounds; one person is It and will count to 20, while everywhere else scatters and hides around the house. Then It searches high and low to find the other players. Great, so much fun, and absolutely free -- Hide and Seek is a good way to bond with kids.
GO "CAMPING"7
Break out the tent because there is no better time to go camping than January -- yes, really. Keep things warm and cozy by setting up shop in the living and make sure to bring plenty of blankets and pillow into the tent! Using flashlights tell spooky stories or even bust out the latest Jeff Kinney book to read and don't forget to do the voices! What a sweet and snuggly way to spend the day!
PUZZLE IT OUT8
A classic toy that is often overlooked, we think it's time for puzzles to make a comeback. Puzzles are perfect for quiet afternoon and depending on how many pieces it has, can be a good challenge for kids of all ages. Play some tunes or even a kid-friendly podcast or audiobook while putting the pieces together and see how magical it can be to spend some quality time as a family.
PUT YOUR PHONE FILTERS TO GOOD USE9
Remembers these adorable videos of toddler using the iPhone animoji filters? We sure do! Of course, making videos on an iPhone can be fun in and of itself, but what if instead of making short clips, we linked the footage and made a longer story? Just think of it! A fully animated movie staring the little ones! We love the idea of video-making, but this could be a true digital keepsake that can be watched for years to come.
HIT THE SCHOOL YARD GAMES10
If there is space available (and it won't knock anything over) why not play hopscotch or better yet, show off how good you used to be at "Ms. Mary Mack." Hand games can be especially fun to do on a cold day in because both kids and parents can participate without inviting chaos in the home. it's not going to be as rough as a game of four square. It's also a low key activity -- no expensive toys or props needed.
MAKE UP A CODE11
"Agent Mommy, I need more milk!" or maybe that's just what our little one's code would say. All we know is that there can be tons of fun creating a secret language with kids -- especially ones who love the world of spies or even kids who just starting to read bigger chapter books like The Hobbit. A quick and inexpensive invisible ink is to use lemon juice on a piece of white paper and when it's time to read the secret note hold the paper up to a light bulb to reveal its message.
PLAY "TARGET"12
If a trip to the real Target isn't in the cards, set up a play station meant to look like everyone's favorite superstore. Imaginative play is always good for kids and many like to pretend to do the same things that their parents do. Of course there will be the dollar section at the front of the store, a Starbucks where kids can load up on their java (aka juice or milk), and a toy section too (made from the toy already in the house).
SNOW ICE CREAM13
We didn't know that snow was so versatile! Yes, snow is the perfect thing for forts and snowball fights, but according to blog The Prairie Homestead, all it takes it a little cream, vanilla extract, sea salt, and fresh, clean snow to make ice cream. It's a pretty simple recipe to make and kids will love that it can only really be during the winter.
INDOOR PICNIC14
Pull out the blanket and put out a spread because it's time for a picnic -- inside of course, it's way to cold to go outside. There are a couple of ways to go about an indoor picnic; summer foods or winter foods. Of course, a hotdog or hamburger is delicious at anytime of year, but we think a winter picnic allows cold weather treats -- hot coco, cookies, soup -- that will make an indoor picnic a special treat.
SCAVENGER HUNT15
A scavenger hunt in the house is a great way to work on problem solving and if there is a large group of kids it can teach them to work together. There are also tons of ways to organize the hunt; a ROY G. BIV hunt would require kids to find one object of each color in the rainbow, while a treasure hunt could include gifts or prizes at each location. No matter what, a scavenger hunt is a great way to spend then afternoon when cooped up indoors.
MARBLE PAINTING16
A very, very easy craft that kids preschool age and up will enjoy, marble painting is as easy as one would think. All it takes it a container with high sides -- a metal baking dish would work well for this -- marbles, paper, and different color paints. Add a few dollops of paint onto the paper in the container. Then drop the marbles on top of the paint and gently rock the container side-to-side creating long streaks of color across the page. Easy!
MAGNETIC TILE MAZE17
For the builder in the family who can't get enough of Legos and magnetic tiles, this is the activity for them! Make a maze with magnetic tiles by laying some of the tiles flat and the build walls and traps with tiles perpendicular to the maze's floor. Use toy cars to go through the maze or even a small ball would work too! A magnetic tile maze is a good brain teaser and can help with cognitive development.
BABY SHARK DANCE PARTY18
Okay, hear us out on this one: "Baby Shark" Dance Party! Not feeling it? Okay fine. A dance party can be fun, but one doesn't need to play 'Baby Shark' on repeat. Just put on a beloved kid's album or even some music that is Mom approved and start moving those feet! It's a good way to get all the wiggles out on a day when kids (and, admittedly Mom) tend to get a little stir crazy. Mix things up by playing the Cha Cha Slide or Cotten Eye Joe. Or better yet, why not play a rousing game of Name That Tune?
MAKE THE INSIDE MATCH THE OUTSIDE19
Making paper snowflakes is as easy as can be and create a winter wonderland, without the chill. Just take some printer paper (or any construction paper will do) and a pair of scissor to start. Then fold the paper into quarters (or more!) -- first in half width-wise and then length-wise -- and use scissors to slowly cut shapes out of the folded sheet. Make sure to cut out a design for the edge of the snowflake and don't cut out shapes too close to each other or else it will become too fragile and break. When it's done, open the paper up and witness the snowflake that appears!
MAKE A SNOW FAMILY20
It's time to stretch the old legs and head outdoors and what better way to get the blood pumping than to play in the snow? If the idea of a snowball fights sends chills down the spine, stick to less chaotic task. Building one snowman can be fun, but a whole snow family is even better! Up the ante a little and assign everyone to build their snowperson to look like someone else in the family and see what creative ideas they come up with!