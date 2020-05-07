21 Mother's Day Gifts for Cool Grandmas (Who Don't Knit)



Etsy/DaintyLayersShop This article is part of a series dedicated to providing support and visibility to motherhood in every one of its forms. To read more stories on what motherhood looks like for all types of women, visit This Is Motherhood. The days of giving grandma yarn or a "Best Grandma Ever" pullover sweater are slipping away. The grandmas of today want a bit more. They're not just baking cookies and knitting sweaters, although fresh sweaters and cookies are always appreciated, trust me. It's just that grandmas now know that they are just as cool as moms and should be pampered as such. Knitted sweaters are actually beautifully made dresses for their granddaughter. They like to travel, they like to wear jewelry, and they certainly like skin masks. Some grandmas are even giving birth for their kids. Don't get us wrong -- they're still traditional. (Photos of grandkids are always a good idea.) This is why we tried to round up a few Mother's Day gift ideas that will make the grandmas out there feel like the independent, strong women they are.





It took some digging but the gifts we compiled really speak to the different types of grandmothers that exist. There are the ones who are still living their young, best selves traveling the world or participating in 5Ks, whereas others are amazing cooks or bakers or avid readers. My own aunt, a grandmother of four, is traveling with me to Europe in a few weeks. Another one of my grandmothers has a rock-solid workout routine. In other words, the mimis of the world are breaking down stereotypes every day, and who are we to stop them? To pay homage to these ladies, do due diligence and find the gift that speaks to them as a person who is also a grandma. Start browsing! The perfect Mother's Day gift for a cool grandma awaits.

Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.