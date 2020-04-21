19 Green Cleaning Products to Try This Spring

PeopleImages/iStock
Self-care is huge right now, and many of us are taking full advantage of the trend by feeding our bodies plenty of veggies, working on our fitness, journaling, practicing meditation, and treating ourselves to the occasional sheet mask (Ahhh!).
Putting in the effort to have cleaner bodies and minds is great, but if we're really trying to live a more natural, organic lifestyle, we also need to look at the products we use around the house and choose options that are greener and eco-friendly. After all, that apple might be organic, but who knows what's on it after it's been on a counter that's been cleaned with impossible to pronounce ingredients like alkyl C12-16 dimethylbenzyl ammonium chloride.
Spring cleaning season is right around the corner, making this a great time to Marie Kondo the cleaning supplies cabinet and find some more natural and eco-friendly alternatives to harsh cleansers and single-use paper products, like paper towels, that may be left over from the winter.
There are tons of great DIY natural cleaning tricks out there. But for those of us who manage to fail everything we pin on Pinterest or for those who just don't have the time to measure out the lemon juice and baking soda every time we need to clean the kitchen, lots of Earth-friendly brands now have green cleaning supplies that are super effective at leaving everything sparkling.
Cleaning a little greener around the house is also a great choice for anyone with pets or small kids at home. With tiny hands and feet crawling around on the floor or licking random surfaces (why child, why?!) knowing they can't be harmed by the cleaning products used can bring peace of mind.
Check out these 20 eco-friendly cleaning products for a cleaner, greener home.
-
Method Daily Granite1
Those granite and marble countertops are pricey, so it makes sense that we want to keep them gleaming like new. But no one wants to coat their countertops in cleaners with harsh chemicals, especially considering the kids snag snacks from there. Method's daily granite spray is nontoxic and plant-based, so we can feel good about how good it makes the kitchen look.
Method Daily Granite ($6, Target)
Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Cleaning Concentrates2
Reduce how much single-use plastic the family uses with these cleaning concentrates for tub and tile, glass, and multi-surface for toxin-free cleaning with no harsh chemicals. Pour the tube into a reusable squirt bottle and fill with water. Bonus: The tubes and cardboard packaging they come in can be recycled.
Cleaning Concentrates ($9.95, Grove Collaborative)
-
-
Reusable Bamboo 'Paper' Towels3
These absorbent bamboo paper wipes can be used just like traditional paper towels, but they're machine washable. They're designed to be used up to 120 times before being recycled. Use them for wiping up spills or in lieu of traditional food napkins to cut down on paper waste.
Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels ($14.99, Amazon)
-
Coconut Scouring Pad4
These scouring pads are made purely from coconut shells and recycled fibers, making them 100% biodegradable. They're strong enough to get deep messes off pots, pans and stovetops while still gentle enough that they won't leave surfaces scratched. One try and sponges will be gone for good.
Coconut Scouring Pads ($4, Grove Collective)
-
-
Mrs. Meyer's Dish Soap5
If giving up the dish soap mom and grandma used in favor of something greener is proving tough, give Mrs. Meyer's a try. This biodegradable formula is 97% plant-based but can still handle the toughest grease. And with amazing scents like honeysuckle... we won't say it a makes doing dishes fun exactly, but it's definitely not as awful as usual.
Mrs. Meyer Dish Soap ($4, Mrs. Meyer's)
-
Glass Spray Bottles6
Reduce the number of single-use plastics the family consumes with the help of these glass spray bottles. Use them to hold cleaning concentrates, or for filling with homemade cleaning solutions. Colorful silicone sleeves help prevent slippage and keeps track of which solution is for what cleaning purpose.
Glass Spray Bottles ($34 for 3, Grove Collective)
-
-
Method Heavy Duty Degreaser7
Degreasing the stove is the worst, partly because it takes up an afternoon but also because the usual cleaners leave us feeling like our lungs are on fire -- even if we scrub with the windows open. This degreaser spray is plant-based, allowing it to cut through stubborn grease splatters without the scary fumes.
Method Heavy Duty Degreaser ($4, Target)
-
Microfiber Cloths8
Stop wasting rolls of paper towels when wiping the counters and switch over to microfiber cloths as a greener option. Not only are they better for the environment, but their texture does a better job at grabbing dust, small particles, and those random strands of hair all over the bathroom.
Microfiber Cloths ($10 for 3, Grove Collective)
-
-
Dryer Egg9
So long, sheets and scent beads. This dryer egg is an Earth-friendly replacement for both scented dryer sheets and fabric softener. A replaceable essential oil stick inside the egg infuses clothes with fragrance, and the tiny bumps on the surface of the egg soften fabrics and prevent static cling.
Eco Egg ($22, Amazon)
-
Method Stainless Steel Cleaner10
Keeping the stainless steel fridge free of fingerprint smudges is an uphill battle, but that doesn't stop us from trying. Method's Steel for Real spray is a plant-based, biodegradable way to get stoves, fridges, dishwashers, and microwaves gleaming without putting the kids at risk of harmful chemicals.
Method Steel for Real Stainless Steel Spray ($5, Amazon)
-
-
Pumice Stone Toilet Ring Scrubber11
There's a greener way to clean everything, even the grotty toilet bowl rings. This all-natural pumice stone scrubber removes bowl rings without the need for bleach or harsh chemicals. It's great for any household, but especially those with pets or small children who like to go fishing in the toilet bowl.
Pumie Toilet Ring Scrubber ($10, Amazon)
-
Seventh Generation Wood Cleaner12
Wipe down the dining room table with this USDA Certified Biobased Product wood spray for a greener clean. Made with organic coconut oil, this spray rehydrates wood furniture and railings without leaving a yellow residue or chemicals behind. Plus, it's fragranced with essential oils.
Seventh Generation Wood Cleaner ($5, Target)
-
-
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes13
When the phone dings to say company's on the way, cleaning wipes are clutch to making the house shine in a hurry. Instead of traditional wipes that end up in landfills, reach for these Green Works wipes instead for quick cleanups. They're compostable, so they can get tossed with veggie scraps when done.
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes ($15 for 3, Amazon)
-
Better Life Natural Toilet Cleaner14
This plant-based toilet cleaner will get porcelain thrones sparkling clean without any harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances. It's a better way to clean for people with pets and small children underfoot, and an easy way for us all to be a bit kinder to the world's water supply.
Better Life Natural Toilet Cleaner ($5, Amazon)
-
-
Aunt Fannie's Floor Cleaner15
This food-based floor cleanser will leave floors shining and smelling fresh, no need for rinsing required. Natural ingredients make this a great cleaning solution for anyone with crawling infants around or dogs who love to help themselves to snacks from the floor. There's nothing harmful for them to accidentally ingest here.
Aunt Fannie's Floor Cleaner ($10, Amazon)
-
JAWS Home Cleaning Kit16
If cutting down on waste was a 2019 resolution, switching over to the JAWS (just add water) cleaning products could help achieve that goal. These reusable spray bottles come with a concentrated pod of nontoxic cleaning solution. Add the pod and fill the bottle with water for a semi-DIY green cleaning solution.
JAWS Home Cleaning Kit ($24, JAWS)
-
-
Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent17
This biodegradable detergent works at any temperature, making it a greener options for fans of the cold wash. Dye-free and made without the use of synthetic fragrances, it's a more natural way to clean clothes and take care of the family's skin. It works in high-efficiency washers, too!
Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent ($17, Target)
-
Biokleen Fabric Spray18
Looking for a more natural way to freshen up large items like rugs, curtains, and couches? Enzymes and essential oils are the not-so-secret ingredients to this natural fabric refreshing spray that makes this smell like new without leaving any strong fumes or residue behind.
Biokleen Back-Out Fresh ($5, Amazon)
-
-
Fresh Wave Odor Removing Pack19
These packs use natural ingredients to remove odors from small places. Toss them in gym bags, diaper pails, or closets to neutralize strong odors. They're nontoxic and safe around children and animals. Want even more green action? The packs and packaging can be recycled after use.
Fresh Wave Odor Removing Packs ($10 for 6, Target)