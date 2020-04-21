19 Green Cleaning Products to Try This Spring

Image: PeopleImages/iStock



PeopleImages/iStock Self-care is huge right now, and many of us are taking full advantage of the trend by feeding our bodies plenty of veggies, working on our fitness, journaling, practicing meditation, and treating ourselves to the occasional sheet mask (Ahhh!). Putting in the effort to have cleaner bodies and minds is great, but if we're really trying to live a more natural, organic lifestyle, we also need to look at the products we use around the house and choose options that are greener and eco-friendly. After all, that apple might be organic, but who knows what's on it after it's been on a counter that's been cleaned with impossible to pronounce ingredients like alkyl C12-16 dimethylbenzyl ammonium chloride.

Spring cleaning season is right around the corner, making this a great time to Marie Kondo the cleaning supplies cabinet and find some more natural and eco-friendly alternatives to harsh cleansers and single-use paper products, like paper towels, that may be left over from the winter.

There are tons of great DIY natural cleaning tricks out there. But for those of us who manage to fail everything we pin on Pinterest or for those who just don't have the time to measure out the lemon juice and baking soda every time we need to clean the kitchen, lots of Earth-friendly brands now have green cleaning supplies that are super effective at leaving everything sparkling.

Cleaning a little greener around the house is also a great choice for anyone with pets or small kids at home. With tiny hands and feet crawling around on the floor or licking random surfaces (why child, why?!) knowing they can't be harmed by the cleaning products used can bring peace of mind.

Check out these 20 eco-friendly cleaning products for a cleaner, greener home.