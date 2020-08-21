Restaurant Slammed for Weighing Customers First To See How Much They 'Should' Eat

According to CNN, the restaurant asks customers to "weigh themselves on a set of scales and provide personal information."

Then, depending on their weigh-in number, the restaurant will suggest menu items "according to their physique."



As you might suspect, people who weigh more were offered lower-calorie menu items, whereas people who are thinner are presented with a list of high-calorie dishes.

(Is smoke coming out of your ears yet, or is it just us?)

"For example, women weighing less than 40 kilograms (88 pounds) were recommended the chain's signature beef dish and a fish head, while men weighing more than 80 kilograms (175 pounds) were recommended dishes including braised pork belly," CNN reported.



Uh ... come again?? Aside from the fact that they are assuming any (healthy) adult woman might weigh 88 pounds ... WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?!