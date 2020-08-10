16 Things We Didn’t Know About Leos

Image: Ridofranz/iStock



Taking place from July 23 to August 22, it makes sense that Leo season occurs when it's the heat of summer in the western hemisphere. As the fifth sign of the zodiac and a fire sign, Leos represent the season of summer to a T: they often have fiery personalities, unparalleled ambition and magnetic confidence.

It makes total sense that the zodiac symbol for Leos is the lion, as these big cats are prideful, courageous and fearless. Leo people tend to be exactly the same, often exuding their natural lionheart. As with any zodiac sign, these traits can be both good and bad. To learn more about what a Leo person is like, read ahead.

