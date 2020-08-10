16 Things We Didn’t Know About Leos

Ridofranz/iStock
Taking place from July 23 to August 22, it makes sense that Leo season occurs when it's the heat of summer in the western hemisphere. As the fifth sign of the zodiac and a fire sign, Leos represent the season of summer to a T: they often have fiery personalities, unparalleled ambition and magnetic confidence.
It makes total sense that the zodiac symbol for Leos is the lion, as these big cats are prideful, courageous and fearless. Leo people tend to be exactly the same, often exuding their natural lionheart. As with any zodiac sign, these traits can be both good and bad. To learn more about what a Leo person is like, read ahead.
Leos are one of the most confident signs1
Leos tend to have big egos and don't like coming across as vulnerable to others. So they are often the most confident people in a room, standing tall with a smile on their face.
Leos thrive in leadership positions2
Fueled by fire, Leos are ambitious and known for loving the spotlight. This makes them the perfect candidate for leadership positions, such as being a politician, teaching, or heck, being their own boss.
Leos are one of the most loyal people3
Leos are generous and fiercely loyal to their loved ones. Those who stay on their good side will be protected by their loving Leo.
Leos are some of the bravest4
Leos are naturally born with Lionhearts. They're some of the bravest people out there, unafraid of adversity in their everyday lives or to embark on an adventure into the unknown!
Leos are unafraid to speak their mind5
Leos are pretty vocal creatures, unafraid to let their opinion be known and can also be stubborn about changing their plan or path. At times, this can come across as abrasive or bossy. It's because they stick to their guns and want something done their way. We can thank the fact that Leos are fixed fire signs for this.
Leos make friends easily6
With their magnetic personalities and confidence, Leos attract people like flies to honey! As the center of attention, people are just drawn to a Leo's energy. As a result, Leos make friends easily.
Leos are busy bees7
Highly energetic and determined, Leos move at a fast pace and are almost always busy. It can be difficult for a partner or friends to sometimes keep up with an ambitious Leo.
A Leo's worst fear is being unrecognized8
As a hard-worker who also loves being in the center of attention, a Leo's worst fear is not being recognized or appreciated for their efforts. This insecurity is often deep within a Leo and they wouldn't dare share this with others.
Leos love to exercise.9
Heart-pumping exercise keeps a Leo satisfied. Makes sense since they're represented by fierce lions! Since Leos tend to go all-in on everything, they need a lot of stimulating, high-intensity exercise too.
Leos make the best celebrities10
Theatrical and passionate, Leos make the perfect celebrity. They love being in the center of attention and spotlight and maybe even find a certain kind of thrill from the paparazzi following their every move. They also love the glitz and glamor that comes with being a star.
Leos can become quite jealous of others11
As we know by now, Leos love being at the top. When they're eclipsed by someone else—especially if it's their partner or a friend—then they can spiral into total jealousy.
Leos are often total flirts12
Leos love attention and are often charismatic and charming people, which makes them natural flirts. They can work a room and many people end up developing crushes on Leos, which can be tough for their partners. However, Leos are also incredibly loyal, don't forget!
Leos can be pretty vain13
With their high self-confidence and penchant for being a star, and wanting to always look like one, Leos tend to be pretty vain creatures. Sometimes they can be self-centered and care more about themselves than others.
Leos can be won over with big gestures14
Passionate and with a flair for the dramatic, the way to a Leo's heart is through a big gesture. We're talking rose petals scattered on the floor and literal fireworks.
Leos love luxury15
Leos do believe in a sense that money can buy happiness. In a the same way a cat likes to groom itself, Leos are willing to spend a pretty penny because they believe in treating themselves.
Above all, Leos represent strength16
Summing up all the traits we just described about Leos, there's one thing left to say: Leos represent strength. In the face of adversity, they are determined and self-assured, which we can all learn from!