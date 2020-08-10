Image: iStock



The current world health situation has had everyone stuck in the house looking at the same four walls and completely unsure of what to do for months now. We’re all bored and need a change of scenery but it's dangerous to spend too much time in public. This has been the most unsummery summer of all time. Everyone is feeling this way. But maybe it doesn’t have to be.

Even though we’re living through a health crisis, we can still entertain ourselves in safe ways while taking all the necessary precautions. We’ve been trying to live our old lives in the new normal and it’s left everyone feeling out of sorts. The solution is to change the perspective and instead of looking at life from the viewpoint of everything people can’t do, look at the ways we can do things differently from 6-feet apart. How can we be safe and still live our lives? Here is a list of 15 of the lowest risk activities for families to do right now.