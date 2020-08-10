iStock
The current world health situation has had everyone stuck in the house looking at the same four walls and completely unsure of what to do for months now. We’re all bored and need a change of scenery but it's dangerous to spend too much time in public. This has been the most unsummery summer of all time. Everyone is feeling this way. But maybe it doesn’t have to be.
Even though we’re living through a health crisis, we can still entertain ourselves in safe ways while taking all the necessary precautions. We’ve been trying to live our old lives in the new normal and it’s left everyone feeling out of sorts. The solution is to change the perspective and instead of looking at life from the viewpoint of everything people can’t do, look at the ways we can do things differently from 6-feet apart. How can we be safe and still live our lives? Here is a list of 15 of the lowest risk activities for families to do right now.
Backyard movie night1
A perfect summer night can be had by everyone with a cheap projector, white bedsheet and a blanket in the grass. It sounds so simple but sitting under the stars, laughing as a family while shoving popcorn in your face and watching a fun movie can feel like quite the luxury this summer. It also doubles as a great date night idea.
Picnics2
Sometimes the simplest things bring the most joy. Eating outside always feels continental and whether it takes place in a field, in a backyard or a beach it's freeing eating in the sunshine. It is the very essence of summer fun.
Livestream Sunday worship followed by brunch3
Many families spend their sabbath, as a family, together worshipping and practicing their faith. While it may not look the same right now, that doesn't mean it doesn't get to feel the same. Luckily, anyone can worship anywhere, with the help of technology, even in the comfort of their own living room. Follow worship up with a sweet brunch pancake board and Sunday Funday is back.
Zoom cocktails with friends4
Who doesn't need a drink right now? While bars and in-person parties should be avoided, Zoom cocktail hours and play dates can help fill the need for human interaction. It's great for adults and kids alike. Cheers.
Outdoor yoga class5
Being outside in the fresh air is always a safer option these days. Getting exercise and staying healthy are more important than ever. Grab the yoga mat, head to the backyard or a local park where it's easy to socially distance and do a yoga class, or whatever the favorite exercise of choice is.
Rollerblading6
Rollerblading is a great exercise and fun for the entire family. It gets the family outside, together and provides a great cardio workout. Parents, grab the kids. Grab the rollerblades and helmets and hit the streets.
Family bike ride7
Bike riding is highly underrated. Think of all the fun had as children exploring neighborhoods and getting to know friends while driving around for hours. Why not apply that same principle to bike riding with the family? It's the perfect opportunity to get out of the house, have some fun, burn off all those snacks, and make amazing memories with your family -- some of the best talks happen on long bike rides.
Drive-in movie8
Need to escape the confines of the backyard? Why not try a drive-in? There is nothing quite as summer feeling as watching a 1980's classic John Hughes movie at the drive-in. There is something about loading the family in the SUV under the night sky that lends itself to happiness.
Visit the farmer's market9
Who doesn't love a leisurely stroll around the farmer's market on weekends? As long as families wear their masks and socially distance, there is no reason they can't safely enjoy stimulating the local economy while sampling the regional tastes. Go ahead, make a day of it.
Head to a private beach10
If a family stays at a private campground or resort, chances are they can stay at a location that offers a private beach. Normally, the private aspect of it wasn't super appealing. However, with social distancing being a thing and private beaches being the perfect place to lounge without the cumbersome fear of too many visitors, it's definitely a perk.
Outdoor dining11
If picnics are something a family finds enjoyable but would like to enjoy something more than cold salads and charcuterie trays, dining al fresco at a local dining favorite is very safe, provided there is plenty of social distancing, handwashing and facemasks involved. Call ahead to see what precautions the restaurant is taking and make sure the tables are at least six feet apart.
Kayaking or boating12
Kayaking or taking the boat out on the lake as a family can make for a memorable summer for the whole family. Kayaking is great for a little together apart time but for maximum together fun, a boat and some tubes on the lake could be exactly what the doctor ordered this summer.
Hiking13
There's nothing like fresh air and the great outdoors -- especially right now. Make a list of nearby hiking trails (it's easy to find family-friendly ones) and check them off one by one. Pack plenty of snacks, water and face masks and enjoy nature to the fullest. Pro tip: print out a nature scavenger hunt list to keep little ones entertained.
Camping14
Speaking of missing traveling, why not take the family on a camping trip? A camping trip can be anything they want it to be from a tent in a national park to a cabin in the mountains or an RV at the beach. The only limitation is our imagination.
An outdoor socially distant visit with friends15
An outdoor socially distant visit with friends sounds like a simple thing but in today's world, it is an absolute luxury. Sitting across the yard enjoying a White Claw, or a coffee or tea with friends is good for the heart and soul. As long as everyone complies with masking, socially distancing and hand washing, it's relatively safe and definitely life-enriching. Note: this may be hard for young kids to follow, so perhaps it's an adults-only idea.