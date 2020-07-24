Man Walks in on Girlfriend Cleaning Her Menstrual Cup, Mistakes It for a Crime Scene & Passes Out

iStock
If you've ever used a menstrual cup as an alternative to a pad or tampon, it can be a bit tricky to get used to -- and unfortunately things can get bloody at times. This was information that one man probably could've used before he happened to walk in on his girlfriend, who had gotten up in the middle of the night to clean out her cup and accidentally gotten blood all over her hands. Of course, he freaked out and promptly passed out at the sight of his girlfriend's blood.
For the unfamiliar, a menstrual cup is meant to be able to collect period blood for up to 12 hours.
Lights still off, she headed over to the toilet to remove and empty her cup.
The whole thing was "messy" and she quickly realized she had an "accident with how much blood came out."
"I chucked my cup in the sink next to me ready to clean everything up, but at this moment, my boyfriend peeks into the bathroom to see if I'm okay and what I'm doing awake," she wrote.
When he walked in, all he could see is his girlfriend and the sink covered in blood.
The room is still dark and the only light is coming from the glow of his girlfriend's phone.
"It looked like a horror scene," she explained.
"He freaked out and fainted at the door."
Without hesitating, the woman ran to her boyfriend's side to make sure he was all right.
"I then instantly realized I had blood all over my hands, and now all over him and the floor," she wrote. "He wakes up a moment later, freaking out not knowing why there is blood everywhere."
Eventually she filled him in on what happened, but in the end she was left to "a literal bloody mess I had to clean up at 5 am."
Other people wrote in to confess that they've also caused a menstrual cup "crime scene."
"Lmaoo as a fellow menstrual cup user, I totally get what happened! If you accidentally spill/remove the cup the wrong way, the whole area will look like a crime scene," one commenter wrote.
"The first time my husband saw a really bad period with me he flipped out," someone else added. "He was horrified at how much blood actually comes out and he just stood there shocked and asked if I needed to lay down or something, I was so chill and he couldn't understand why I wasn't panicking."
"I once had to change my cup in a train toilet (yay for eight hour train journeys) and as soon as I got it out the train went over a bump," a third person recalled. "It was like a crime scene."
In the end, the experience wasn't a complete loss for the woman.
"It's a great way to quickly wake up," she joked.
