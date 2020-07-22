15 Safest Outdoor Family Activities, Ranked From Safest to 'Dangerous'



iStock/AscentXmedia Tired of being bored in the house and in the house bored? Then it's time to get some much needed outdoor time. The biggest question on many individuals' minds is whether or not their favorite outside activities are still safe considering the global health crisis. As more and more cities shut down and enforce masks and social distancing, it's become increasingly unclear what is considered safe or dangerous. Luckily, the CDC has provided a few guidelines, and the Texas Medical Association created an easy-to-follow list of safe vs. non-safe activities. We've listed out a few options to get the family involved and outside, plus a few activities to steer clear from.

Getting kids outside is so crucial for healthy development, and instilling a love for the outdoors helps them become well-rounded individuals. It's so fun to get the whole family involved in an activity together. When we've all been glued to the screens watching Netflix or binge-watching Youtube videos, getting outside will be an especially welcome change. There are plenty of things to do with kids outside that don't require a whole lot of work. Even just getting in the backyard and grilling out can be a small step towards getting kids off screens. Some people have felt safer staying completely indoors during this crazy time, but we all have to get back outside eventually. Masks are a must whenever people are outside around each other, and social distancing — aka staying six feet apart — is also crucial for staying safe. Now is the time to adjust to a new normal, and getting outside is the first step.