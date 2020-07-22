15 Safest Outdoor Family Activities, Ranked From Safest to 'Dangerous'

Tired of being bored in the house and in the house bored? Then it's time to get some much needed outdoor time. The biggest question on many individuals' minds is whether or not their favorite outside activities are still safe considering the global health crisis. As more and more cities shut down and enforce masks and social distancing, it's become increasingly unclear what is considered safe or dangerous. Luckily, the CDC has provided a few guidelines, and the Texas Medical Association created an easy-to-follow list of safe vs. non-safe activities. We've listed out a few options to get the family involved and outside, plus a few activities to steer clear from.
Getting kids outside is so crucial for healthy development, and instilling a love for the outdoors helps them become well-rounded individuals. It's so fun to get the whole family involved in an activity together. When we've all been glued to the screens watching Netflix or binge-watching Youtube videos, getting outside will be an especially welcome change. There are plenty of things to do with kids outside that don't require a whole lot of work. Even just getting in the backyard and grilling out can be a small step towards getting kids off screens. Some people have felt safer staying completely indoors during this crazy time, but we all have to get back outside eventually. Masks are a must whenever people are outside around each other, and social distancing — aka staying six feet apart — is also crucial for staying safe. Now is the time to adjust to a new normal, and getting outside is the first step.
Walk Around the Neighborhood1
Take that first step into the world with a brisk walk around the neighborhood. Staying close to home and away from others limits the possibility of coming into contact with any unwanted germs. Make sure to wear a mask while walking, and keep six feet away from other people. Right now being a friendly neighbor means keeping to yourself rather than giving a handshake.
Gardening2
Gardening is a great way to both get outside at home and reduce the need to go out to the grocery store. Grow some produce in the backyard that the family likes to cook with on a daily basis, so there's always a fresh supply. Plus, teaching kids about plants and the importance of growing their own food is a great learning lesson about the environment and valuing a healthy diet.
Go for a Run3
Once again, make sure to stay away from others while sweating up a storm in the summer heat on a run. However, running is still a perfectly safe activity, especially when wearing a mask. Dr. Lynette Charity suggested to HuffPost that individuals carry around hand sanitizer and wet wipes anytime they leave the house. She also said runners should take extra care to be sanitary.
The doctor said, "And please, no spitting or blowing snot out of your nostrils while engaged in these activities. You know who you are. Suppress the urge. The virus can be in the postnasal drip you expel via your nostrils or by spitting."
Backyard Camping4
Kids and family members who love camping, but want to keep away from potentially unsafe campgrounds can just set up camp in the backyard. Pop up a tent and roll out the sleeping bags in a grassy nook under the biggest tree in the yard for a true camping feel. Many state and national parks have closed down campgrounds, limiting the availability of campsites. So, backyard camping might be our only option for a while.
Equipment-free Workout5
Working out in gyms is one of the highest risk activities one can do during this time, according to the list from the Texas Medical Association. So, finding a new alternative to working out is necessary. Sweating and breathing on workout equipment is one way it is so unsafe. Try training without equipment using solely body weight exercises in the backyard to work up a sweat.
Go Swimming6
The CDC writes that swimming is actually a perfectly safe activity, as long as people are maintaining social distance. "Evidence suggests that COVID-19 cannot be spread to humans through most recreational water. Additionally, proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC website states.
Bike Ride7
Getting on a bike helps keep an appropriate distance from others, but has room for some questionable safety. Particularly when riding bikes with kids, there will be a need for many breaks. Plus, if there are any bumps along the way and scraped up knees then there is a possibility for contamination. Still, when on the road or a trail, just wear a mask and try to stay as far away from others as possible.
Hike Less Occupied Trails8
Now is the time to try out that solo hiking adventure that's always sounded so appealing. Hiking is a perfect way to stay away from others, however, many people have the same idea. Do plenty of research on the trail that's of interest, and see how populated it gets. Or, try to hike earlier in the morning before the rush hour crowds.
Visit Parks Close to Home9
Traveling long distance always increases the risk of spreading disease. So, try to visit parks that are walkable or a short drive away. And, as always maintain six feet away from others, wear a mask, and carry hand sanitizer. Most neighborhoods have park systems and there will be plenty of space to keep apart.
Solo Sports10
For sports lovers, this time has been especially difficult. Football season will most likely be canceled, and everyone had to cut short their games this year. So, for anyone wanting to get out and play some games, try out some more solo sporting events. Sports like golf, tennis, archery, or skateboarding are great activities to do alone.
Explore the City11
While it sounds scary, getting out into the city is actually totally acceptable. Wearing a mask and gloves is recommended, but it's actually a good idea to keep up the economy by helping out local businesses with to-go orders. Ordering food from a restaurant and taking it away for a park picnic is a low-risk activity that helps boost local businesses.
Beach Day12
Getting on the beach could be considered dangerous, especially depending on the day. If it's a hot summer day and the beach is packed with people, it might be a sign that the family should kick it somewhere else for the day. However, if the beach is open and not too busy, then staying six feet apart should be a breeze.
Dining Outside13
Eating outside is considered a moderate-low risk activity, and it gets riskier with the more people at the table. Most restaurants require masks when walking around the building or going to the restroom, but no mask while eating and sitting at the table. Servers and workers at the restaurant are almost always required to wear a mask at all times.
Playgrounds14
Most kids favorite outdoor activity is getting to play on the local playset, but unfortunately that is just not safe right now. There are so many surfaces that the dangerous germs can exist, and with so many kids playing at the same time there is room for contact and contamination. Many playgrounds are closed for the time being, so try one of the other safer activities first.
Team Sports15
One thing that should absolutely be avoided are any team sports. Sadly that means volleyball and soccer games are canceled for the kiddos this year. Not only is the game dangerous for the players, but also team sports often include spectators who stand close together. Sadly, there is no way for sports and games to be safe during this crazy time, but luckily there are many other ways for kids to have fun outside.