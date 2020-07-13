14 Hand Sanitizers To Avoid According to the FDA

Image: iStock



iStock As the worldwide health issue continues, we have been stocking up on essential supplies to help keep ourselves and our family healthy. At the beginning of the issue back in March, hand sanitizers quickly sold out as experts said one of the best ways to keep healthy was to have clean hands. As we were encouraged to wash our hands often, and use hand sanitizer when we didn't have access to a sink, the need for the product skyrocketed.

As the need for hand sanitizers grew, more companies started production to meet the demand. But not all products are made equal -- not even hand sanitizers -- and using a product with dangerous ingredients can have consequences.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about using hand sanitizers that contain certain ingredients, particularly methanol. The FDA has issued a list of hand sanitizers containing methanol, also called ethyl alcohol. The list is growing.