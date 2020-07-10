Husband Livid After Discovering His Wife Went for a Run While Their Infant Was Sleeping at Home Alone

iStock
Once you have kids it can be especially hard to find time to exercise. You can't just run out the door like in your pre-kid days. Or you could be like one mom, who chose to let her baby nap alone in the house while she went for a jog. But if you're going to go that route, you're probably going to end up with an angry husband -- just like she did.
According to her husband, he'd just come home from work when the mom got back from her run.
When he asked his wife about their napping son, she immediately got defensive.
"It was only a mile," she told him. "And I never got far away from the house."
But to the dad, leaving their son alone for any amount of time was too long.
"I got mad at her, and the whole thing escalated into a fight where I told her what she did wasn't safe. Now she's mad at me, thinks I'm being a judgmental [expletive], and doesn't want to talk," he continued.
To his wife, her jog was no different than her going outside while their son stayed inside.
In an update to his post, he also noted that they have both a running stroller and a treadmill -- so she could have easily found another alternative.
"She used to be big into running, and has lost about 100 pounds, so she is starting/wanting to go again," he noted. "For clarification too, she said she did a mile run, and it took her 10 minutes. And after I was visibly angered she told me she ran a circle around our house. So take that as you will."
It's not like he doesn't try and give her a break.
He watches their son every evening "and she is free to get out of the house and do whatever."
"I am constantly pushing her to hang out with friends, and go have coffee breaks all while I am watching our son," he added.
So it's not like she doesn't have time to herself to clear her head.
All things said, he knows his wife is a good mom.
But he never thought something like this would happen. "So what's the deal?" he asked. Is he completely out of line to be concerned?
People in the comments were shocked by his wife's behavior.
"I'm sorry... your wife did what now?" one person wrote. "There is indeed a difference between hanging in the backyard and going out for a run. That difference has roughly a mile radius."
Someone else agreed with the father, writing:
"Seriously your wife is so beyond in the wrong. If my Significant Other did this I don't know if I could trust them again. I'd be so worried if I'm not there, is she there or did she leave him again? What if she decides to go to the store next or run some errands. Where does she draw the line when it comes to leaving him alone? What your wife did was a crime and your lucky one of your neighbors didn't see her leaving him alone and call the cops on her. This could have gone so much differently with CPS getting involved and your child getting taken away."
"I get needing time to yourself and exercise being important but she was 100 percent being a bad parent here," a third person agreed. "Your son isn't even a toddler yet and is way too young to be at home by himself, literally anything could have happened so yeah your wife was being totally irresponsible in this case."
Eventually, the two had a heart-to-heart, and his wife finally saw things his way.
"She broke down and cried for quite awhile," he recalled in an update. "And apologized for trying to blame me."
But he understood that it was a one-time mistake.
"She explained to me that she was excited to try some new running shoes and didn't think about how dangerous it all was since he was napping," he explained. "That being said, I'm going to be continuing to provide her with opportuni[ties] galore for space and time outside of the home to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."
After all, she needs to care for herself too. "Mental health is no joke," he added.
