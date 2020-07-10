Husband Livid After Discovering His Wife Went for a Run While Their Infant Was Sleeping at Home Alone

When he asked his wife about their napping son, she immediately got defensive.

"It was only a mile," she told him. "And I never got far away from the house."

But to the dad, leaving their son alone for any amount of time was too long.

"I got mad at her, and the whole thing escalated into a fight where I told her what she did wasn't safe. Now she's mad at me, thinks I'm being a judgmental [expletive], and doesn't want to talk," he continued.

