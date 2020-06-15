Guy Is Pissed at Girlfriend After Pals Throw Her a 'Boob-Voyage Party' Before Her Mastectomy

"So you went through a life changing experience and he made it all about himself? Not The A--hole," one person wrote.

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them," someone else chimed in. "Your boyfriend is a self-centered [expletive] who can't even tolerate you getting support in the way you need it for your medical diagnosis and treatment. That he thinks his feelings about your cancer are more important than your feelings is very telling, and I hope you'll ditch his [expletive] and find someone who has a working sense of compassion."

"OP please dump him immediately. He has made it clear who he is. And it isn't someone who will support you," a third person added.