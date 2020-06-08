Woman Accidentally Wears the 'Wrong' Undies to a Doctor's Visit & It Couldn't Get More Awkward

iStock
Let's be honest: Going to the doctor can sometimes be an awkward and not-exactly-fun experience. Stripping down under those harsh, florescent lights and getting poked, prodded, and examined can lead anyone to feel uncomfortable. For one woman on Reddit, her annual physical doesn't typically bother her -- but her latest doctor's appointment wound up being so unexpectedly embarrassing that it may have scarred her for life.
In her anonymous post, the woman says that she'd been waiting for an appointment with her doctor for five months before she suddenly got a call.
Because of the long wait, she said she'd "made it known" that she would be open to taking an appointment sooner, should one become available due to a cancelation. That is why she was super excited when she got a call that one suddenly opened up -- on a day she already had off from work.
"When they called to tell me they had an opening in their afternoon schedule, I threw on any clothes that were near me and ran out the door to make this appointment," she explained.
But that was her first mistake ...
It seems that in her haste to get dressed and make the appointment, the woman had unwittingly put on her absolutely worst pair of knickers.
You know the kind we're talking about.
The one that's practically in tatters, but for some reason or other, you just haven't gotten around to tossing in the garbage. Maybe it's your absolute comfiest pair. Or maybe you strictly reserve them for your period days.
Whatever the case, they are still in your underwear drawer -- and yet you would sooner die than be caught wearing them in public.
Well, it seems this woman DID get caught wearing them in public ... and the circumstances were pretty rough.
According to the woman, the appointment started off pretty uneventful.
"My doctor comes in when I'm undressed and ready in my gown, and things are normal," she shared in her post. "Kind of awkward, but we push through it."
He begins rattling off standard doctor questions, listening to her lungs, and doing some preliminary checks.
But then she mentioned having some abdominal pain, which is when the doctor asked for her permission to lift her gown and listen in.
"I oblige and have no issue with this," she recalled. "I lay back, he starts talking to me about something we had in common, and he lifts my gown."
Aaaand that's when the tension started to build.
The doctor suddenly cut himself off, mid-sentence -- which left the woman wondering what the heck was going on down there.
"I take my eyes off of the weird looking ceiling tile I had been focused on and look at him," she shared. "His brow is furrowed and he looks at me, kind of befuddled. I, at this point, have no idea what the problem is and say 'What were you saying?' in an attempt to brush the awkward moment off.
He kind of chuckles and says 'Hold on, I'll be right back.' and places my gown back over me."
The woman was left alone with her thoughts for several agonizing moments, which naturally left her mind to race with possibilities.
But that's when a nurse suddenly entered the room, and broke the news gently.
"I looked at her and she looked at me and said 'Heyyyyy, hon," Which is never a good sign here in the South," the woman explained. "'So the doctor sent me in because ... well it looks like your underwear is torn. Did you know that?'"
-
The woman suddenly remembers that the pair she'd thrown on that day did, in fact, look like they'd been through several wars.
"I have this old pair of panties that have a rip on the side, exposing the right side of my pubic area," the woman explained. "They just got ripped before I washed them last and I forgot to throw them out. They subsequently got washed and folded in with my clean underwear in my hamper I'd snatched them from in my hurry. Anyway, I don't notice and go to the doctors office and get checked in."
So, when the doctor asked to lift her gown so he could take a look at her abdomen, it appears that she instead showed him her full-on VAGINA.
Considering this was not a gyno appointment, yes -- this was incredibly embarrassing.
Upon realizing the epic faux pas, the woman immediately turned all sorts of red.
Meanwhile, the nurse tried her best to diffuse the situation.
"I turn beet red, and get so embarrassed and tell her I had no clue, clearly flustered," the Reddit poster shared. "She kind of laughs it off, says, 'No worries at all. The doctor wants to make sure you aren't embarrassed and feel comfortable with him, so he had me tell you.'"
"Here's what we can do," she continued. "I don't have any undie options here, but I'll bring you something you can slip on."
The woman agreed, and the nurse left the room.
"I am completely mortified but decide to laugh it off and I can't help but chuckle to myself when I look down and see what he saw," the woman recalled.
But incredibly, that's not the end of this story ...
No, the cherry on top came when the nurse returned with "something to slip on" -- aka A PAIR OF ADULT DIAPERS.
"Y'all: I walked out of that doctors office with an adult diaper on," the woman wrote.
"My doctor was super kind during the rest of my visit and even had his nurse stay with us in the exam room throughout the rest of the appointment to ensure no tomfoolery on his part which I so appreciated. Although I'm mortified that my doctor saw my no-no square, I walked away with my head held high and the option to pee my pants if I felt like it."
Ummm wow. As far as embarrassing doctor's office stories go, this was good. We mean REALLY good.
For the most part, people on Reddit agreed.
"Loved the wrap up," noted one reader. (" ... And the option to pee my pants if I felt like it.")
"Also my favorite part of the story!" added another.
Perhaps we should all take this tale is a reminder to clean out our underwear drawers once and for all (because you just KNOW you've got a pair like this in there!).
