17 Things That Are Only Normal to Do While in Isolation

iStock
As we enter into the second-plus month of being in isolation, we’re starting to get more creative with all the time and boredom on our hands. We’ve had to pivot a lot of different things in our life, from where we work and how our kids go to school. So, it’s no surprise there are other things we’re doing differently too.
We're having our birthday parties virtually, we're working from home, and there are some activities we've really embraced due to time and necessity.
People are finding creative ways to spend
their time and because of that, some of the activities we’re seeing people do
are a little out there. At no other time than now would these activities be
considered normal, but you know what? We’re making it work and we’re doing a
great job at it.
We’ve compiled a list of 17 things that people
are doing now that we’re in isolation. They are not the typical things we spend
our time doing, but boredom and creativity in this time mean they’re totally
normal now.
Baking Bread1
Baking bread has been a thing for as long as ... well, bread was invented. It's an activity some families do all the time, however, there has been a huge increase in bread making now that people are home. It's so popular, finding yeast and flour at the store is now a big challenge for many.
Talking to the TV2
There are some people who are isolated alone and have to use their imagination to find some humor in their day. Thankfully, those who are doing the funnies are sharing them with the rest of us because at no other time than isolation is talking to the TV like this OK.
Making up our own sports3
We miss our sports. It used to be the best thing to watch and cheer on our favorite team, but now that they're on pause and we're still looking for entertainment, we've taken it into our own hands. Isolation means creatively coming up with our own sports.
Visiting the museum, virtually4
Going to the museum looks a lot different now and people have embraced it. We're going to see the great views of the world, but instead of actually going... we're going virtually. And it works, too. Several organizations have recorded their tours for us to watch at home, and it's been amazingly fun.
Choosing your look for the day5
Many of us are out of our element right now with so many changes to our everyday. We're not quite feeling like ourselves, and so we're leaning into that. Choosing what we want to do that day as if we're in our own little video game and basically, doing whatever it is we want.
Dressing up in character6
We're creative people and that creativity comes out way more when we're bored. People are taking inspiration from everywhere and using that to influence their own look for the day. Why not? We don't have anything else to do and who's going to see us anyway? Nobody, that's who.
Attending virtual happy hours7
After work, going out for a happy hour drink was routine for many people. Now that we're all working virtually, and bars aren't even open, we've pivoted. In no other time would people get together to hang out and have a drink -- but virtually. It's weird, but it works!
Trying fancy hairstyles for a regular day8
Many of us are wising that we could visit the hair salon and look our very best. Since that's not an option right now, we're relying on ourselves. Some rock the roots and over-grown look, and others are using the time to brush up on their updo looks. And killing it.
Talking to the cats9
Yes, we love our pets. We love talking to our cats and dogs but right now, like no other time, we are leaning too much on our pets. Holding meetings with our furry ones instead of fellow humans at work is what is acceptable now.
Dressing up the toilet10
There were several ways we could get our fill for humor before the whole isolation thing. We had comedy shows, and movie theaters, and now we're not able to do any of that. Instead, we're finding our own ways to give the giggles to ourselves and our family.
Conducting important calls with funny filters11
Business meetings used to mean scheduling and booking a room. Now, people are meeting virtually through online platforms. People are arriving to their meetings in their pajamas, without pants, and some are using hilarious filters -- whether they mean to or not.
Getting creative with food12
We can't go out to eat at a restaurant right now and many of us miss that experience. We miss the love and care that goes into the food and the presentation. That's why paying special attention to our own plating is totally in right now. So go ahead, and squeeze on that balsamic drizzle -- you deserve it.
Tackling embroidery13
There are some skills that we've always wanted to learn but never had the time. No better time than now and people are using it to embroider... all day long. Beginners are showing off their new skills and those who have been doing it for a while are just getting even better.
Watching Netflix on a loop14
Seriously, how many times have we been asked if we're still watching from our streaming platforms? A lot, we can guarantee it. Like no other time in history, we're streaming a whole lot more of our entertainment. It's all we have left, OK?!
Playing with puppets15
Many of us are craving some sort of entertainment and human interaction. We're not able to see our co-workers daily, and we can't even go outside just for the sake of it anymore. Instead, we're using our socks and playing with those who are on the outside world.
Practicing fancy handwriting16
There was a time at school where we had to practice our cursive writing. Now that many of us have a lot more times on our hands, we can practice our cursive and more. Instead of writing our to-do lists in scratch, isolation means we go all out.
Playing with kid toys as an adult17
Many of us are bored with the TV and have baked all the bread we could with the yeast and flour we had on hand, so we're turning to old toys to bring us entertainment. What better time than now to work on your skills to break this out at parties? Well, when we can have parties again.