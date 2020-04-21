Boyfriend Sabotages Partner’s Diet By Adding High-Calorie Ingredients Behind His Back

Since he quit losing weight, his boyfriend has made snarky comments about the OP's "discipline."

But the OP probably never could have guessed what his jealousy would come to.

"This morning he made me a coffee and brought it to me, which was really sweet, but I noticed that there was this oily substance floating at the top," he recalled.

He asked his boyfriend what the oily substance was -- and was told that most likely the cream went bad "and went to make me a new one."