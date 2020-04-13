15 Things We Can Get Delivered Right Now Without Ever Leaving the House

Image: iStock

During times like these, no one wants to be go out shopping in person. It’s an unnecessary risk and, quite frankly, in today's world, non-essential. Thankfully we don’t have to if we choose not to. In a shelter-in-place world, people need to think about their health and the well-being of their neighbors rather than just the convenience of it all. There are things people don’t know they can get delivered right now and still practice social distancing and keep on living your best life, within reason.

Thanks to delivery personnel our 70-year-old parents and 90-something-year-old grandparents get to stay home and remain relatively unexposed and safe. Friends with underlying conditions can still eat and get their prescriptions filled without leaving their homes.

Feeling deprived? Don’t. Here's a list of things people don’t know they can get sent to them right now:

