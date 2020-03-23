20 Silver Linings to Focus On for When It All Feels Like Too Much



After so many days of social distancing, it comes to a point where we ask ourselves this "What do I do next?" There's plenty to do but more importantly, plenty to cherish. Let us all take this new-found time to find ways to appreciate the privilege of getting to stay at home with our families while seizing the moment to focus on the "life component" of our "work-life balance" we are trying to achieve as moms every day.

Although most of us are at home, there are times where one of us may have to go outside to get food at the grocery store or stop by the pharmacy, so it is important to wash our hands constantly to protect our community and loved ones during this coronavirus pandemic. In this list, we offer a wide variety of activities, tools and ideas that are sure to make us feel productive while at home with a sense of appreciation.

