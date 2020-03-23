20 Silver Linings to Focus On for When It All Feels Like Too Much

After so many days of social distancing, it comes to a point where we ask ourselves this “What do I do next?” There’s plenty to do but more importantly, plenty to cherish. Let us all take this new-found time to find ways to appreciate the privilege of getting to stay at home with our families while seizing the moment to focus on the “life component” of our “work-life balance” we are trying to achieve as moms every day.
Although most of us are at home, there are times where one of us may have to go outside to get food at the grocery store or stop by the pharmacy, so it is important to wash our hands constantly to protect our community and loved ones during this coronavirus pandemic. In this list, we offer a wide variety of activities, tools and ideas that are sure to make us feel productive while at home with a sense of appreciation.
-
There's more time for meditation1
Create a schedule and make sure there's consistency. What better way than to wake up and start the morning with a 10-minute meditation? There are tons of videos on YouTube for beginners looking to get into meditation or countless mindfulness apps such as Calm, HeadSpace, and Smiling Mind.
-
No Bras2
One of the many perks of staying indoors and working from home is this -- no bras. There isn't a lot we can say about this except if a bra is a familiar friend, then it's understood that freedom and "going braless" are synonymous.
-
-
Decrease in Pollution3
As many establishments from bars to restaurants are closed to the public and more of us are ordering delivery, let's be mindful and do our part to reduce, reuse, and recycle.
-
Time To Try New Recipes4
If there's been a recipe that has taken some time to perfect, now is the time to practice and test it on the family. Get inventive and watch any cooking video from YouTubers such as Laura in the Kitchen, who teaches a wide variety of dishes at home, or Epic Meal Time for the most bizarre food combinations.
-
-
An Excuse To Talk on the Phone5
Many of us are finding ways to overcome social distancing, but phone and video calls are a nice reminder that we are all in this together. Call friends or loved ones. We're sure they are waiting to talk to someone.
-
Fewer Meetings6
For most of us, we aren't going to the office because of this pandemic, and thus work from home has become the new reality. The bright side: no in-person meetings. No one will know if someone is wearing PJ bottoms while looking professional up top.
-
-
More "Creative Time"7
This is fun for the inner creative. While we have time with our loved ones, we can suggest a game night to let the time pass. Board games, charades, and puzzles are all creative ideas to stimulate the brain. If individual "creative time" is preferred, then consider writing a list of passion projects that have been pending and take steps toward making them a reality.
-
Time To Reconnect With the Self8
Meditation is part of connecting with the self. Other ways to connect with self can include such things as yoga, focus on breathing, self-reflection writing, or petting a furry friend while in silence and in one's thoughts.
-
-
New Shows To Watch9
Spend some time catching up on latest shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and HBO, to name a few, that are streaming all sorts of shows and movies to help pass the time while at home.
-
New Opportunities To Help10
That list of chores isn't going to finish itself. Sweeping, washing dishes, feeding the pets, cleaning bathrooms, and cleaning the garage are some of the many pending tasks that occupy daily life. The family can come together to check things off the list and get ahead of house duties.
-
-
Carbs11
Everyone loves bread yet many of us find it hard to resist. We aren't saying to eat endless carbs, but also don't feel guilty if it's hard to resist. It's OK to have some carbs plus support local bakeries right now.
-
Doing Nothing Is Acceptable12
Didn't expect this, huh? In a world filled with stressors and to-do lists, it can be difficult finding time to just do absolutely nothing. Workaholic behaviors such as checking email during off-hours or working on the weekend has become normalized. We can't emphasize this more: Doing nothing is more than OK -- we encourage some needed time to oneself.
-
-
No Running Around in the Morning13
It's happened to us all. Rushing to feed the kids and making sure they are set for school while getting ready for the day is all too stressful. No need to worry about rushing when we're stuck at home. Appreciate this moment and live in the present.
-
Dinner as a Family Again14
A new survey, commissioned by VisitAnaheim, calculated that Americans are enjoying just 37 minutes of “quality time” as a family on weekdays. The survey even showed that quality time only increased to about 2 hours and 40 minutes on weekend days. So appreciate this time we have to ourselves and our family. Dinnertime should be part of everyone's routine these days.
-
-
Wake Up Later15
It's been reported that 35% of Americans don't get the recommended seven hours of sleep each night. Americans currently get an average of 6.8 hours of sleep each night instead. If work hours have adjusted or work gets finished early, take this time to catch up on some needed sleep.
-
Start a Garden16
Although spending time indoors is necessary, so is spending time outside. This time provides a wonderful opportunity to do some gardening in the yard or give some TLC to a neglected patio. Reserve a couple hours each rain-free day to garden, and enjoy this kind of contribution to the environment. This also includes mild exercise, which keeps us healthy.
-
-
Appreciate the Homes We Work So Hard For17
Look around. Practice gratitude. Think things like, "I am grateful for this bed I get to sleep in." or "I get to live under a roof that keeps me warm and surrounded by things that bring me happiness." When we are in the hustle and bustle of daily life, we tend to forget what we already own. Cherish it!
-
Make Space for Things That Matter18
Heard of the "Marie Kondo Method?" This method comes from Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondo, who visits US homes in need of her decluttering magic on her popular Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. She first detailed her methods in a book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Whether reading her book or watching her show, get a head start on spring cleaning and sort through items to eliminate those that no longer spark joy.
-
-
Create a Scrapbook of Memories19
So many of our memories these days are all stored in our phone. Take the time to look through social media or the photo library of our phones, choose what memories to print, and create an album to store those precious memories we wouldn't want to lose. Shutterfly or FreePrints help speed this process with quality.
-
More Time for Meaningful Conversations20
From family dinners to taking care of unattended things around the house, don't forget to focus on relationship building during these tough times. Make an appreciation list, host an honesty hour session, remove all the digital devices for a night, and so forth. This new-found time allows space for meaningful conversations. Start them.