Woman Thought She Was Using 'Fancy' Soap -- Only To Find Out It Was a Block of Dried Cheese

On Reddit, Miley shared a photo and a simple caption that had literally thousands of users in stitches.

"Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese," she wrote.

In a time when hand-washing is critical, this is as equally horrifying as it is hilarious -- but all in all, Miley tells CafeMom it was a simple mistake.

"I spend a lot of time doing chores/washing my hands and I tend to use a bar soap like that [unscented, yellowed] because my hands get dry."